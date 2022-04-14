Sasha Banks Reveals Flashy New Bling After WrestleMania Win

✖

Sasha Banks is showing off a new diamond grill to celebrate her WWE Women's Tag Team Titles win at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month, ending her 0-6 Wrestlemania losing streak. Banks posted two close-up photos of her "Boss" diamond grill to Instagram while crediting the jeweler who created the accessory. "So this is what diamonds taste like," she wrote in the post's caption. "Brand new 6-carat diamond Grillz to celebrate my big Mania win custom made by the #1 rated @SuperJeweler. They seriously are the best and can make you literally anything you want custom with the best diamonds and gemstones."

Before the event, the six-time WWE women's champion told The Athletic that her life's aspirations don't end in the wrestling ring. Banks made her acting debut in the second season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, where she portrays Koska Reeves, a character written specifically for the wrestler by director Jon Favreau. "I want my face on the posters," she said. "I want people buying tickets to see Sasha Banks."

Banks then added that she could be a new kind of WWE superstar. "I think I can in such a different way," she said. "I see The Rock as maybe the biggest global superstar, and John Cena is coming right behind him. It would be cool to see a woman step into that level. I think with Sasha Banks and Mercedes Varnado right there, I think the stars are aligned for me."

However, Banks said she was focused on reaching her wrestling goals for now. "It's so cool that my hard work since I was a kid is paying off. Women's wrestling, something I wanted forever, it's being taken seriously. I never want that to change. I want it to be something people look to and think it's the greatest thing they've ever seen."

Banks also talked about wanting to one day go to space on an April 5 episode of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. "I do want to go to space," said Banks. "Space space. Outer space, Mars space. It's like if I'm gonna be here on this planet, why not be the first? Why not try to beat Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk? Why not? Why can't I try? Why can't I think big. I think I would love to go to space. I would love to be the first woman to put pro wrestling on a different planet."