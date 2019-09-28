Houston Texans to Honor Fallen Police Officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Friday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal was shot and killed in what officials are calling an ambush. He was transported to the hospital via life flight, but succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Now, the Houston Texans are making an effort to honor his memory prior to Sunday’s game.

Saturday afternoon, the Texans PR department announced that a moment of silence will be held at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon for Deputy Dhaliwal. The Texans are hosting the Panthers in the second home game of the season.

Dhaliwal originally gained national attention in 2015 when he became the first law enforcement officer in the state of Texas to wear a turban on duty, according to PEOPLE. This was done in an effort of keeping with his Sikh faith.

Community-led candlelight vigil was held tonight in honor of @HCSO_D5Patrol Deputy Dhaliwal. Please continue to keep his family & his @HCSOTexas family in your thoughts & prayers. Deputy Dhaliwal was LOVED by this community. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/oD7M78RXxm — Major Mike Lee (@HCSOPatrol) September 28, 2019

During the traffic stop in question, Dhaliwal was shot twice from behind by alleged suspect Robert Solis, 47. The man fled the scene while a nearby woman tended to Dhaliwal and called 911. Local police reportedly found Solis inside a business less than a mile away.

During his tenure with the HCSO, Dhaliwal made a considerable impact on the Houston community, as evidenced by countless photos and videos posted on social media. By all accounts, local Houston residents loved and respected the deputy. To further this point, the Harris County residents organized a candlelight vigil in his memory that was held on Friday night.

A Harris County resident sent us a video of fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. “He laughed and joked with all of us, and left a bright impression on my son who is deaf,” she said. Deputy Dhaliwal is an incredible loss not only to our HCSO family but to the entire community. pic.twitter.com/EbsdFeeWXO — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 28, 2019

The Houston Texans are well aware of the impact that the fallen deputy had on this community, and they will attempt to honor his memory on Sunday. The team and wide receiver Kenny Stills, in particular, have been working with the HCSO in an effort to recognize the officers that properly serve the community. Deputy Dhaliwal would certainly have been the recipient of this award upon its creation.

The moment of silence will be held prior to kickoff as the hometown team pays their respects.