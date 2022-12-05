Deshaun Watson Instantly Booed Upon NFL Return Against Houston Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson took the field on Sunday for the first time in 700 days, but the crowd didn't welcome him with open arms. On game day, Watson was loudly booed before every Browns snap (the center passing the ball between his legs to the quarterback or player behind him) in Houston's NRG Stadium, reported ESPN. "They're supposed to boo," Watson told the media outlet. "I'm a Cleveland Brown now, and we're on the road, so they're supposed to boo." On Dec. 4, Watson failed to lead the Cleveland Browns on a touchdown drive against his former team, the Houston Texans, after returning from an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Following numerous sexual misconduct allegations from massage therapists, the NFL suspended Watson and fined him $5 million. In total, 26 civil lawsuits were filed against Watson, 23 of which were settled, one dropped, and two are still pending, according to CBS Sports.

Additionally, Watson agreed to adhere to a treatment plan designed by professional behavioral experts. While his behavioral clinical team advised him not to discuss his recovery and treatment program, league sources say "he has made progress." In August, Watson commented on the allegations, saying, "I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all the women I've impacted in a situation. My decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back. I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character." On Dec. 1, speaking for the first time since then, Watson refused to answer any "non-football questions," ESPN reported.

Deshaun Watson’s first snap and the reception from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/ghJXNqPS8M — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 4, 2022

Watson was asked following the game whether he regretted his actions, which the league called "predatory" and "egregious." Watson declined to comment. "That's something that, legal and clinical, we've answered before. And they don't want me to address anything like that," he said. "Of course, it was a tough situation. The suspension was tough. But at the same time, my main focus is just trying to be 1-0 as a football player today. "I was just excited to be back on the field today. I did everything that I was asked and was required to do. I did all that. And I was able to play and be on the field today." On Sunday, according to ESPN, Watson posed for selfies and photographs with fans while signing autographs during his pregame warm-up.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.