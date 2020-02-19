Former NASCAR Truck Series Driver, Jesse Iwuji’s Commentary on Ryan Newman’s Crash Draws Criticism Among Social Media

The crash that NASCAR star Ryan Newman was involved in at the Daytona 500 has been talked about all week. Many drivers have expressed their opinion on the crash, including Jesse Iwuji who previously took part in the NASCAR Truck Driver Series. Iwuji talked to ABC News about the crash as well as safety in NASCAR, which drew some criticism on social media. However, it wasn’t what he said, it what he wore that has led to NASCAR analyst Nick Bromberg calling him out on Twitter.

Why in the world would anyone — let alone a driver who wasn’t in the race — think it was a good idea to go on ABC in a full firesuit and with his helmet perched in the camera view to discuss Ryan Newman’s crash? This is baffling.https://t.co/8FqzkJ3O4n pic.twitter.com/5JTOl6bCJw — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) February 19, 2020

Bromberg didn’t understand why Iwuji was wearing his entire racing uniform for the uniform and he called it “baffling.”

“Also, Jesse Iwuji has 13 more combined Truck Series and ARCA starts than you and I do,” Bromberg said in another tweet. “There are literally hundreds of more experienced drivers that could have provided insight in this situation. Hopefully without wearing their firesuits in the process too.”

Iwuji saw the Tweet and he explained why he wore it.

“Hi Nick, (ABC) called me and asked what to bring all my safety gear and talk about how safety in NASCAR has improved over the years, which included wearing my race suit,” he said.

That explains why Iwuji looked like he was getting ready for a race but it led to an interesting conversation between the two.

“Respectfully, you immediately agreed to those terms without a second thought to how it would look in the context of the situation?” Bromberg responded.

“Hi (Nick Bromberg), if it was for a Photoshoot and had no explanation than I would definitely not done it because no one would understand,” Iwuji said. “But because it was an interview, people can watch it, listen to the context, and understand why I’m wearing my race suit.”

Twitter users were split on the issue as some feel Iwuji didn’t need to wear the suit while others feel Bromberg is making it a big deal when it doesn’t need to be. The good news is Newman is okay as he was released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. This doesn’t mean he’ll be back on the track next week or even the week after, but it looks like the injuries he suffered aren’t too serious.

Newman has had a successful NASCAR career. He won the Daytona 500 in 2008 and he has won 18 races in the NASCAR Cup Series.