Top Georgia High School Quarterback Dead at 18 After Surgery

A high school football quarterback from Georgia died after having complications from a routine surgery, the family announced on Wednesday. Robbie Roper, a star quarterback from Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia, was hospitalized on Sunday in Gainesville, Florida. He was 18 years old.

“He was the biggest joy to our family,” the statement from the family read. “We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family. We are still working on funeral arrangements and will update everyone on the date, time and location.”

Roswell coach Chris Prewett told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Roper was “a model citizen” on and off the field. “Robbie did everything in life with a contagious, positive and energetic attitude that will be missed by all who knew him,” Prewett said. “Robbie fought hard and battled until the very end like he did everything else.”

Roper led Roswell to a top-10 state ranking this past season. According to 247Sports, Roper was a two-star quarterback that had interest from Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Connecticut, TCU, Michigan, North Carolina and Massachusetts. Roper recently spoke with All Gators about the interest he was getting from Florida.

“It’s definitely been crazy. I mean the first game of the season, I think I put up 450 [yards] passing and about 70 on the ground, so I knew what season it could end up being,” Roper told All Gators on Sunday. “Lately it’s just been crazy. I know it’s a little late in the game, but there’s still a lot of schools that have been very interested and Florida has definitely been one of them.”

Roper received condolences from the entire Roswell community. “A wonderful young man was taken from this world way too soon. Please Lord keep the Roper family safe and provide them the strength they need to get through this. We will forever remember you and you more than you will ever know Robbie,” Roswell strength and conditioning coach Matt Rogers said, per WSB-TV.

Roper finished the 2021 season with more than 3,000 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. The team finished 10-3 and reached the quarterfinals of the state playoffs. It was the first 10-win season for Roswell since 2016 when the team went 14-1 and reached the state championship.