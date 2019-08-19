Rob Gronkowski to Appear on LeBron James’ Talk Show ‘The Shop’

Rob Gronkowski is about to show the world another side of his personality, and he will do so while surrounded by some of the biggest stars. Monday morning, Uninterrupted announced that the retired New England Patriots tight end would be appearing on Lebron James’ HBO show, The Shop. He will be taking part in a free-flowing discussion in a barbershop and will be covering a wide variety of topics.

Joining Gronk in the episode will be James, comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Lil Nas X, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, radio host Charlamagne tha God, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, James’ business manager Maverick Carter, and the show’s creator Paul Rivera. Considering the wide variety of backgrounds involved in this episode, the discussions are sure to take some very fascinating turns.

Gronk is only the latest NFL star to appear on The Shop, continuing the tradition of bridging the gap between competing sports. New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara both made appearances, as did Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley. Additionally, DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans and Antonio Brown of the Oakland Raiders were each featured in recent episodes, covering topics such as rich men cheating the system and being viewed as a distraction by the media.

“The Shop is exactly why we created Uninterrupted,” James said, according to HBO. “Anyone who has been in a real barbershop, like the ones where I grew up, knows why this show can be so incredible. I’m really excited HBO believed in our idea and is helping us create something special.”

Gronk’s episode of The Shop, which was filmed last week, will debut on September 3, exclusively on HBO. Will he discuss a potential return to the NFL, or will Gronk avoid this topic. According to the show’s premise, you can’t lie in the barbershop setting, so the retired tight end will have to honestly discuss his future and a late-season return to the Patriots.