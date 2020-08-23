RNC 2020: UFC's Dana White to Speak on Thursday Night

✖

The Republican National Convention starts on Monday, kicking off a four-day schedule of speakers. The event culminates on Thursday with Trump accepting the Republican nomination, and he will do so on the same night that a sports figure takes the stage. UFC President Dana White will speak at the RNC on Thursday while campaigning for his friend.

According to Politico, Thursday's lineup includes Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew (following his switch from the Democratic Party), White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, White House aide Ja’Ron Smith and Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney. White will join this group on Thursday while giving a speech.

GOP convention lineup includes: pic.twitter.com/LU51hKeiAr — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 23, 2020

"Is that Dana white as in UFC Dana White?" one person asked after seeing the list of speakers. Many Twitter users also weighed in and expressed vastly different opinions. Some expressed the opinion that White is "garbage" for supporting Trump while others said that it's awesome that he is taking the stage. Those that don't watch the UFC, on the other hand, just wanted to ask who he is.

This is not the first time that White has promoted Trump at a convention. He previously spoke at the RNC in 2016. He took to the stage at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, and campaigned for the future president. Additionally, White also spoke at a Trump rally in February. He had traveled to Colorado with the president before returning to Las Vegas, and he had no plans to speak to the gathered crowd. However, White took to the stage and spoke about his friend.

"He called me and asked me if I wanted to go to Colorado," White explained to TMZ Sports. "So we flew over to Colorado for the day and back to Vegas. We were just hanging out, talkin' fights. I wasn't even supposed to speak that day. I was just cruising over there with him."

White didn't talk about politics during the Trump rally in Colorado, instead opting to discuss his friendship. As White explained during his speech, he believes that Trump is a "fighter" and that "he loves this country." He also said that he sees a lot of things from the president that the public does not see. White used the example of stepping foot onto Air Force One and immediately having the president ask how his family is doing.

TMZ asked White if he was afraid of losing potential fans due to his friendship with the president, and he simply responded by saying, "I don't give a s—." White continued and said that Trump is a "loyal, amazing guy." He also said that it's the viewer's get mad at him for being friends with the president, that's their problem.