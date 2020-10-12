Watch Rihanna Sing 'We Are the Champions' After Lakers Win NBA Title

✖

Rihanna is a big Los Angeles Lakers fan and was excited to see them win their 17th NBA Championship on Sunday. The R&B singer went to Instagram to share a video of her and her crew singing the Queen hit song "We Are the Champions" while wearing a Kobe Bryant No. 24 jersey. She also wrote a message to those fans who aren't down with the Lakers.

If you ain’t on this time right now...bye," Rihanna wrote. "Lebron remains king. Lakers are the champs and Kobe is proud. [Anthony Davis] thank you." The video has been viewed over four million times with nearly 10,000 comments as of Monday afternoon. The nine-time Grammy-Award winner has been to her share of Lakers games over the years and likely would have attended the game in person if they allowed fans in the NBA Bubble in Orlando. This is the first title for the Lakers since 2010, which was Bryant's fifth championship with the team at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 12, 2020 at 12:41am PDT

"For Kobe, I know he's looking down on us super proud," Davis said after Sunday's game. "Before the tragedy, he would come to the game and just tell us, "This is y'all year. This is y'all year. Go out and take it." He had a lot of confidence in our team. He had a lot of confidence in our organization to go out there and win it this year. When we brought out the Mamba jerseys, we had a different swag. It sucks that we didn't go undefeated [in the Mamba jerseys], but I know he would rather take this championship than a loss in a Mamba jersey. We miss him, and this is definitely for him."

For Davis, this was his first NBA Finals appearance and win after being in the league for eight years. He was a big reason the team was able to win the title as himself and James were named to the All-NBA First Team this year. As for James, this is his fourth NBA championship and his first in four years. He was also named NBA Finals MVP and now has four to his name. James has the second-most NBA Finals MVP awards in league history, trailing only Michael Jordan who has six. James is the first player in NBA history to win the NBA Finals MVP with three different teams: the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.