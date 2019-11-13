Golfer Rickie Fowler Struck With Bacterial Infection While on His Honeymoon

Pro golfer Rickie Fowler had the time of his life last month as he had his honeymoon with his new wife. However, the honeymoon didn’t come without a price as Fowler suffered a bacterial infection and he will now miss his next event which is the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Fowler told Golfweek he came down with “Campylobacter jejuni, which is among the most common bacterial infections and leads to cramps, fever, pain and diarrhea.” He said he started to feel sick on Oct. 26 and he didn’t feel 100 percent until last week.

Fowler told Golfweek that it wasn’t a fun stretch. Because he was taking medicine for the bacterial infection he didn’t have enough time to prepare for the Mayakoba Golf Classic which is an event he normally competes in. But the real question is will he be chosen for the President’s Cup if captain Tiger Woods needs to make a fifth pick? Fowler did not originally make the team, which was a tough decision for Woods.

“Rickie’s a good friend of mine and I’ve known him for a long time,” Woods said. “Kept it short and quick. No reason to make it a lengthy conversation. He’s obviously going to be very disappointed by it.”

With Brooks Koepka dealing with a knee injury, it’s possible Fowler could be named to the team as a replacement. However, Woods has other options to choose from such as Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we cross it,” Woods said. “All I can tell you is he’s rehabbing and he’s trying to get better, trying to get ready and we’ll let him focus on that. Just let him do that and put energy into that, and when you start playing golf, let me know. But your rehab comes first before golf, and just keep me abreast of what the process is.”

Fowler, 30 has been one of the top golfers on the PGA Tour the last few years. He has won PGA Tour five times and he finished second in the Masters back in 2018. The Oklahoma State alum was named Rookie of the Year in 2010 and at one time he was ranked the fourth-best golfer in the world. His last PGA Tour win was in February when to took first place in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.