Ric Flair ‘Taking it One Roll at a Time’ in Lighthearted Coronavirus Meme

Ric Flair knows the coronavirus pandemic is a very serious health issue, but he decided to give fans a laugh during this tough time. On Instagram, Flair posted an old photo of him with his recognizable robe while holding a roll of toilet paper. In the caption, the WWE Hall of Famer wrote, “Taking It One Roll At A Time! WOOOOO!”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people all across the country have been buying toilet paper to stock up on house supplies. As a result, toilet paper is sold out in the majority of areas for the last couple of weeks. Costco CFO Richard Galanti was asked about when toilet paper will be back on the shelves and he said it will be a few weeks. He explained: “We’re getting deliveries daily, but [it’s] still not enough given the increased levels of demand on certain key items. I would assume that over the next few weeks or several weeks, that will abate. But it depends what else happens with the virus itself.”

“We understand how frustrating this is, and we want you to know we take our responsibility to our consumers very seriously,” Charmin, owned by Procter & Gamble, said in a statement earlier this month. “We are producing and shipping Charmin at record high levels, and working diligently to get product to our retailers as fast as humanly possible so everyone can #EnjoyTheGo!”

As for Flair, he continues to stay in the spotlight despite being retired from pro wrestling. The 16-time world champion is known for his time in WWE but he was the face of WCW before the company was bought out in 2001. Flair recently revealed where his “Wooo” chant originated from.

“The ‘Wooo’, I got that from Jerry Lee Lewis,” he said via ESPN. “I loved listening to Jerry Lee Lewis when I was on the road at night. I’m sure I’m not the only one. I was [driving] to TV, [and heard] Great Balls of Fire. Next day I did it, and thank god I did. 1974, it caught on instantly within North Carolina, but then I did it on TV and it took off.”

Along with winning 16 world titles, Flair was named to the WWE Hall of Fame twice – once as an individual and once for being one of the members of the Four Horsemen.