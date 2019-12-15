'Radio': Where to Watch the Beloved Movie About James ‘Radio’ Kennedy

Sunday morning, James "Radio" Kennedy passed away at the age of 73. The man that became a critical part of T.L. Hanna's football team would no longer be seen on the sidelines or leading his favorite team onto the field prior to each game. With this news, thousands began reminiscing about the 2003 Cuba Gooding Jr. film, Radio, and the joy that they experienced when watching it in the theaters or at home.

Others, however, only learned of the film Sunday morning. They didn't grow up repeatedly watching Radio on rainy days and had no ties to Gooding or the character that inspired his performance. With this newfound knowledge, these individuals wanted to know how they could watch Radio.

Considering that video rental stores are no longer in existence, it's far more difficult to track down a copy of Radio. Fortunately for those in search of the movie and some information about Kennedy, there are some fairly inexpensive streaming options available despite the film no longer being available on Netflix.

One top destination for streaming audiences is Amazon Prime. This platform has original shows, as well as a massive library of movies. Radio is available on Amazon Prime, but it is not part of the free library. Instead, those that want to watch the Hollywood version of Kennedy will have to pay $3.99 to rent the digital version. The movie can also be purchased for $12.99.

Similarly, Radio is also available on Redbox On Demand. The film is older and likely not available in the physical rental boxes at retail locations such as Walmart, but the streaming arm of the company offers Radio for a rental fee of $2.99. There is also an option to purchase for $12.99.

Finally, Radio can be streamed or purchased through two other streaming platforms. YouTube has the film available for $3.99. This also matches the price on the Google Play Store.

While it may be far more difficult to track down a physical copy of the film that depicts Kennedy becoming a critical part of T.L. Hanna High School, there is an abundance of options for those that prefer to stream their films. The cost of entry is fewer than $5, so it won't break the proverbial bank to learn about Kennedy and why he has become so important to the Anderson, South Carolina, community.

(Photo Credit: Ray Mickshaw/WireImage/Getty)