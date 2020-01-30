Racing Fans Pay Tribute to NASCAR, IndyCar Driver John Andretti Following His Death

NASCAR and IndyCar driver John Andretti died on Thursday after a three-year battle with cancer. His team, Andretti AutoSports, announced the news and they paid tribute to him in their statement.

“John was a loving husband and father, a devoted son and a trusted cousin,” Andretti Autosport said. “He was a philanthropist, an advocate for the sport, a dedicated teammate, a driven competitor and most importantly a dear friend.”

“We will forever carry with us John’s genuine spirit of helping others first and himself second. Our prayers today are with Nancy, Jarett, Olivia, and Amelia, with our entire family, and with fans worldwide.”

Andretti was the son of Aldo Andretti and the nephew of Mario Andretti. He recorded two career wins in NASCAR including the 1997 Pepsi 400 in Daytona.

John Andretti was one of the most respected men in the racing world. Here’s a look at fans paying tribute to him.

Marco Andretti

Rest In Peace #JohnAndretti. The best godfather. Your passion for Motorsport was admirable. Always the good ones we lose too soon. 🙏🏽 #checkit4andretti pic.twitter.com/WtpSPDzdsV — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) January 30, 2020

John Andretti’s cousin, Marco Andretti, paid tribute to the late NASCAR and IndyCar driver on Twitter. He said the passion John had for racing was something that everyone loved and he left the world way too soon.

Richmond Raceway

We’ll remember John Andretti for moments like these. In the Spring of 1999, he led 24 laps at Richmond, taking the lead from none other than @JeffGordonWeb to do it.#CheckItForAndretti pic.twitter.com/GaI7seVY5R — Richmond Raceway (@RichmondRaceway) January 30, 2020

Richmond Raceway took a look at the time when Andretti took the lead over Jeff Gordon in 1999. Gordon is one of the legends of the sports, so for Andretti to do accomplish that is no easy task.

Daytona

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of John Andretti and the entire racing community. John was no stranger to Victory Lane at DAYTONA having won the ’89 Rolex 24 as well as the ’97 Coke Zero Sugar 400, the final 400 before it moved under the lights. Godspeed John. pic.twitter.com/sz6ifjRcda — Daytona International Speedway (@DISupdates) January 30, 2020

As it was mentioned, Andretti won at Daytona, but he never won the Daytona 500. Nonetheless, Daytona showed love for him and took a look back at what he did at the speedway.

Stewart-Hass Racing

A helluva racer and a helluva fighter who worked hard to raise awareness about early detection for colon cancer. Gone too soon. God speed, John Andretti. #CheckItForAndretti https://t.co/BccAdTTHFT — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) January 30, 2020

Stewart-Hass racing is owned by Tony Stewart and Gene Hass and they loved what Andretti did for the sport. They also loved how he was able to raise awareness about colon cancer while he was battling the disease.

Kyle Petty

God Speed John Andretti. My heart is heavy with overwhelming sadness. I know his last name was Andretti, but for our family it was always Petty. All my thoughts, prayers and love go out to the entire Andretti Family — Kyle Petty (@kylepetty) January 30, 2020

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty was upset when he heard the news about Andretti. He was loved so much by the Petty family, the considered him as one of their own.

Bob Pockrass

Sad news … Driver John Andretti has died. He had two Cup wins in 393 starts. And although I didn’t talk to him after every one of the races, anytime — win or lose — he was gracious. He will be missed. #nascar #indycar https://t.co/hlzyUoOff6 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 30, 2020

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass enjoyed his time with Andretti because of how he treated him and the rest of the media. As mentioned by Pockrass, Andretti was able to record two wins in his NACAR career with 393 starts.

Jake Query

It’s difficult for someone with the racing pedigree of @John_Andretti to be remembered first for things away from the track.

But, his legacy will be his kind spirit, warm smile, & tireless work in raising millions for @RileyChildrens hospital.

God speed to an Indy treasure. — Jake Query (@jakequery) January 30, 2020

Jake Query, IndyCar 500 and IndyCar Racing announcer remembers what Andretti did outside of racing. Along with raising awareness of colon cancer, Andretti was raising money for Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. He was a great driver, but his personality is what made him loved by so many.