‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott’s Heart ‘Breaks’ for Kobe Bryant’s Family After Death of NBA Legend, Daughter Gianna

Property Brothers star Drew Scott is sending love to Kobe Bryant‘s family after the sudden and tragic death of the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash Sunday. After the devastating crash outside of Los Angeles resulted in the deaths of nine people aboard, including the pilot, Scott took to his Instagram Story to send a heartfelt sentiment to the newly-widowed Vanessa Bryant and the three other Bryant daughters — Natalia, 17, Bianka 3, and Capri, 7 months.

“It breaks my heart seeing this loving family divided today,” Scott captioned a photo of Bryant coaching Gianna during a basketball game. “My heart goes out to Vanessa and the whole Bryant family. RIP Kobe & Gigi.”

After news broke of the fatal helicopter crash, celebrities from all corners have been paying tribute to the retired Los Angeles Lakers star and his daughter, including former President Barack Obama.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” Obama wrote on Twitter Sunday. “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

The Bryants’ family friend, Jennifer Lopez, also took to social media with a poignant tribute to her friend.

“Family. As I scrolled through Kobe’s feed, and [Alex Rodriguez] and I talk memories and moments we remember about him … this is the truth that rings out the loudest … family is what matters most,” Lopez wrote. “We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now. I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events.”

“The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day,” she continued. “Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all. Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever. Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart.”

Photo credit: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic/Getty