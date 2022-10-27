Peyton Royce Shows off Baby Bump in Beach Photo

Cassie Lee, who was known as Peyton Royce in WWE, is ready to be a mom. The 29-year-old professional wrestler went recently went to Instagam to show off her baby bump in a beach photo. And in the caption, Lee wrote, "Sunsets, ice cream & baby bump."

Lee announced in August that she and her husband, All Elite Wrestling star Shawn Spears (real name Ronnie Arneill) are expecting their first child. The couple later revealed that they are having a boy. Lee's pregnancy announcement comes four months after she and her tag team partner Jessica McKay (known as Bille Kay in WWE) announced they're stepping away from wrestling.

"We first want to thank Scott D'Amore and the entire IMPACT family, Lee and McKay said in a statement, per WrestleZone. "We have had such an amazing experience, working with the incredible IMPACT staff and roster. We will cherish these IMPACT memories forever. We are excited to start a new chapter in our lives and explore other opportunities that may come our way."

Lee and McKay joined Impact Wrestling in October 2021. The duo went by the name The IInspiration and would win the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship at the pay-per-view event Bound For Glory. They would hold on to the titles for 106 days.

"The IInspiration have been a great part of IMPACT's Knockouts roster and wonderful to work with," IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore said. "Cassie and Jessie are incredibly talented performers. Everyone at IMPACT wishes them every success in the future."

Lee joined WWE in 2015 and competed in NXT for three years. During her time in NXT, Lee would team up with McKay, and the duo called themselves the Iconic Duo. When they were called up to the main roster in 2018, Lee and McLay went by the name The IIconcis. The two would have success in WWE as they won the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Both Lee and McKay were released from their WWE contracts in April 2021.

"To Mr McMahon & HHH for allowing me the opportunity to work for you," Lee wrote in a social media post at the time. "I have loved every moment of it & I will cherish my memories at WWE for the rest of my life. Some of my wildest dreams came true under your roof. I cannot thank my wonderful fans enough. You all fuel my passion & my soul."