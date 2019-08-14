Peyton Manning Helps His Children’s Hospital Add New Emergency Room

Peyton Manning hasn’t played professional football since the end of the 2015 season, but the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is not sitting idly by in retirement. He is keeping busy with commercials and pursuits in media. More importantly, he is changing the lives of children in Indiana.

Wednesday, Manning and St. Vincent Evansville announced a brand new edition to the hospital. The Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Emergency Room for Children was unveiled with a release and a press conference, officially cementing this partnership and expanding the emergency and pediatric care in Indiana.

✨ Same great care and a name you can trust: Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. Read our exciting news: https://t.co/AIkwcgxamm pic.twitter.com/c3krxmcxDL — Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital (@PeytonChildrens) August 14, 2019

“I am so proud of the care teams at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent for their ongoing dedication and for providing exceptional care for children throughout the state and beyond,” Manning said via the press release. “Indiana has and always will have a special place in my heart, and I am excited about the extension of the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital brand, and pediatric services and offerings in Evansville. The pediatricians and staff should be commended for their commitment to quality, innovation and successful outcomes in pediatric care.”

As Manning explained during his press conference in Evansville, the partnership between himself and St. Vincent began in 1998, when he was a rookie with the Indianapolis Colts. This year was a challenge for the future Hall of Fame QB as he set a rookie record with 26 interceptions, but partnering with St. Vincent was a true bright spot.

He participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony on the first Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in 2007 and helped pave the way for improved medical care. This new emergency room is the latest product of this partnership, and it is one that will certainly change the abilities of the medical staff.

According to Courier & Press, officials of St. Vincent Evansville have said the new facility will fill a very specific and unique need for both children and adults. Additionally, this opening, which will happen on Thursday, provides an opportunity to provide more specialized services.

“As the area’s only hospital verified as a Level II trauma center for both adult and pediatrics, St. Vincent Evansville has a long history of providing patients of all ages with the very best emergency care. With the opening of the new Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital Emergency Room, we are providing even more specialized services and space for our youngest patients,” said Dan Parod, President of the Southern Region for St. Vincent Evansville.