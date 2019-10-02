Patriots WR Julian Edelman Tells Tale of Naked Bill Belichick

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known as a man of few words. As Julian Edelman explained, he has had eight conversations with Belichick in the 10 years that he has been in the building. One interaction, however, was extremely memorable due to the wide receiver seeing far more of his head coach’s body than he ever wanted. Yes, Edelman saw Belichick wearing nothing but the expression on his face.

Wednesday morning, Edelman released an extra clip from his Showtime documentary, 100%: Julian Edelman, on YouTube. In this partially hand-drawn video, the defending Super Bowl MVP described the time that he went to use the hot tub at the Patriots’ facility but was greeted with the sight of Belichick completely naked.

The entire story lasts five minutes and includes one NSFW comment by Edelman, but his harrowing tale must be heard.

“I just so happen to walk by the hot tub and coach is in the hot tub,” Edelman said. “Obviously, I came in the room to go in the hot tub. But then we made eye contact and my natural instinct was to turn around like I was gonna leave. But then I saw that he saw that I was in there and then he got up and got out and real, real big party foul by coach.

“We’re supposed to have shorts on. Supposed to have shorts. But I guess at 11 o’clock, when you’re the GOAT of coaching you go wherever you want, free — free ball. So I had to hide my absolute face of terror after seeing what I saw and sit in the hot tub.”

After this silent interaction at the hot tub, Edelman had hopes of simply leaving the facility without seeing his coach’s face. The situation certainly did not play out in that manner as the pair actually ran into each other by the exit and had to walk roughly 30 yards in awkward silence.

Obviously, the encounter near the hot tub did not have an adverse effect on the relationship considering that Edelman has been a trusted member of this offense for 10 years, which includes two separate 1,000-yard seasons. The former quarterback-turned-receiver has remained on the roster while other players have departed, and he is now entering his 11th season with the team.

Edelman may not have wanted to see his head coach in his birthday suit, but there is no denying that there is no place he would rather be than with the Patriots. As Belichick told Edelman before departing the facility that fateful night, “it beats being a plumber.”