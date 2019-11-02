Patriots Fans Weigh in on Tom Brady Clarifying His Future With the Team

There has been plenty of speculation about Tom Brady‘s future in recent weeks as fans and media members alike have tried to figure out if he will remain a member of the Patriots in 2020, retire, or join a different roster. The veteran quarterback has been made aware of the speculation, so he clarified his status. Almost surprisingly, this news was met with more criticism than relief as fans voiced their frustrations or happiness on social media.

“None of it is brought on by the things I’ve said,” Brady said on Monday, per Pro Football Talk. “Again, I said last week, nothing has changed with my status of my team and my standing. I’ve really been focused on my job. A lot of the hype, a lot of the media speculation is just that. It’s probably that time of year where you don’t need to focus so much on the wins and losses. You start focusing on a lot of other things. The media has a right to do that. I certain don’t. I’m focused on what I need to do this year. We’re off to a good start. I want to capitalize here in the second half of the year. That’s where I am personally.”

Following this comment coming to light, football fans on Facebook rushed to the comments section to provide their thoughts about Brady, the Patriots, and whether or not he should remain in New England. Although some users simply decided that this was the perfect opportunity to talk about whether or not Brady is truly responsible for the longtime success.

“It is not Brady doing the talking, it is everyone else,” one fan wrote. “He just is trying to set the record straight. Not sure why people are sick of him…He basically stays to himself”

One of the top comments was a fan trying to figure out why Brady is receiving much flak for speaking out on his future. He isn’t the one that has been stoking the rumor fires. Although another user countered by saying that Brady reportedly purchasing a home in Connecticut played a role in the recent headlines.

Of course, a vocal majority of football fans on Facebook didn’t really care about whether or not Brady was leaving the Patriots. They were more concerned about how the referees view the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“Who cares. He’s the most the ref protected player in the league,” one user wrote while another said that Brady could play into his 60s with the way that referees “protect him.”

While there wasn’t much common ground to be found in the comments section, it did become apparent that Brady is one of the more divisive QBs in the league, which is a by-product of his success. There are many that dislike him and want the Patriots to fall into ruin while the fans of New England are loving every single second of success that Brady has brought to the team. They just view the negative comments as “hating” on the veteran QB.

