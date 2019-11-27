Patriots Can Clinch Playoff Berth in Week 13, Here’s How

Following a victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the New England Patriots are now 10-1 on the year and are heading for another playoff appearance in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. As it turns out, however, clinching a spot in the postseason could happen much sooner than expected. The NFL revealed on Tuesday that there are multiple scenarios in which the Patriots could clinch on Sunday night.

According to a handy graphic created by the NFL, there are five possible ways in which the Patriots can secure a spot in the playoffs this week. Defeating the Houston Texans on Sunday night is the biggest factor. Although they will need some assistance.

New England will need either the Oakland Raiders or Pittsburgh Steelers to lose or tie in their respective games this week to clinch a playoff berth. If either happens, the Patriots could tie or win and still book their trip. Additionally, the Patriots could clinch if they tie and have both the Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts lose.

Securing a spot in the playoffs isn’t guaranteed if the Patriots simply win on Sunday night, but doing so will make their quest far easier. They will also know exactly what needs to be done considering that the Raiders, Colts, and Steelers all play earlier in the day.

The Patriots are not the only team that can secure a spot this weekend. The New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers could both do so on the NFC side. Their paths to the playoffs are much easier given that they simply need to win and have the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams lose their respective games.

The Panthers play the Washington Redskins while the Rams face off with the Arizona Cardinals. Neither game is a simple victory, but achieving victory will be expected based upon the rookie quarterbacks starting for both teams, as well as some previous struggles. If these games play out as expected, the 49ers and Saints could be forced to wait another week before securing their spot.

Will the Patriots lock up a playoff berth on Sunday night? Defeating the Texans in Houston will not be easy, but Bill Belichick has coached his team to a 10-1 all-time record against the AFC South franchise. The one loss came during the 2009 season finale in which the Texans defense caused considerable problems for Tom Brady. This year’s group has struggled to contain opposing quarterbacks, and the Patriots may find far more success.

Photo Credit: Adam Glanzman/Getty