Auburn Fans Mourn Death of Legendary Coach Pat Dye
Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye died on Monday, according to 247Sports. The 80-year-old legend had been hospitalized during the last few weeks due to complications in his kidney functions. He also tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.
When Auburn fans saw the news, they offered their condolences and praised Dye's achievements. Those that root for the Tigers believe that he is the greatest coach in the history of the program due to his 99-39-4 overall record over 12 seasons (1981-92). His tenure included nine straight seasons with winning records and four SEC championships. Dye was also named SEC Coach of the Year three times.
Tigers fans weren't the only ones showing support on Monday afternoon. Alabama fans also offered their condolences as a sign of respect for the longtime coach. They are bitter rivals of Auburn but recognized Dye's impact on the longstanding Iron Bowl.
I worked with Pat Dye. pic.twitter.com/QTer8tOWdo— Kenny Smith (@kennysmith) June 1, 2020
We wouldn't be the Auburn we all enjoy and love today without Coach Pat Dye.
His impact on the community, athletics and countless individuals are immeasurable.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Dye family. pic.twitter.com/Fyt6Ts2rVc— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) June 1, 2020
R.I.P. Pat Dye. Had the pleasure of working him for a few years on the Legendary Coaches Show. Prayers for his family.— Chris Childers (@ChildersRadio) June 1, 2020
Just hearing about this . This man meant so much to so many people!! RIP Coach #WarEagle #PatDye https://t.co/y3NseKmGC8— Willie Anderson (@BigWillie7179) June 1, 2020
RIP Pat Dye— ‘1993 (@K_Bell8) June 1, 2020
Lots of tears today. Pat Dye brought the iron bowl to auburn in 1989. He won the hell out of our first “home” game, 30-20. He passsd away today at the same hospice facility where I spent the last hours with my mama, Bethany house in auburn. 💙🧡 #WarEagle https://t.co/wGeCyoGi06— marilyn k. cecil (@chancesmom57) June 1, 2020
Pat Dye loved football - and more specifically #Auburn football - so much that even thru 2019 he spent Sunday mornings in the fall watching film w/ his former player, Tigers D-line coach Rodney Garner at the AU athletic complex. RIP Mr. Dye. pic.twitter.com/8Hn4XrepOy— Keith Niebuhr (@Keith247Sports) June 1, 2020
RIP Pat Dye @finebaum #WarEagle— Casey O'Reilly (@CaseyPGAPro) June 1, 2020
Fly high, Coach! 🦅 #patdye #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/0LmI9EFMBv— Caroline McCaleb (@cespraggins) June 1, 2020
To paraphrase Dylan in reference to Johnny Cash, Pat Dye was the North Star. Auburn could guide its ship by him.— Josh Black (@JoshuaBBlack) June 1, 2020
A time like this calls for us to lay aside our immature pride & team allegiance...Bulldog Nation is sorry for your loss of an Auburn legend & icon! We actually share in your loss because, before he was yours, he was one of ours. War Eagle & Go Dawgs!! RIP Pat Dye!— Russell Smeak (@LuvsDawgs) June 1, 2020
Coach Pat Dye was a good man and a legend in the SEC. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia. I don’t type it often, but I’ll do it for Coach Dye: #WDE https://t.co/Lmm5VFSgCd— Josh Kivett (@JoshKivett) June 1, 2020
RIP Coach Pat Dye. Certainly we #Alabama fans took our shots at him all these years, but he really brought the Iron Bowl to a wholly new level and helped to make the modern rivalry what it is today. Prayers going out for his family and friends and all the #Auburn family.— Wes Quixotic, Unmasked (@CrimsonTideWes) June 1, 2020
RIP, Pat Dye. Greatest Auburn coach of all time. Undisputed.
Auburn aside, I personally remember my dad coming back from The Coop when I was a kid and telling us he’d just met Pat Dye there, getting a 3 piece special. Lol— Cale Charles (@CaleCOTC) June 1, 2020
Today football fans mourn the loss of Pat Dye— Nathan WDE Lasater (@lasater_nathan) June 1, 2020
R.I.P. Pat Dye.— Buck Lanford (@BuckFOX5) June 1, 2020
The legendary @AuburnFootball coach was 80.#WDE@GoodDayAtlanta @FOX5Sports