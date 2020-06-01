Auburn Fans Mourn Death of Legendary Coach Pat Dye

Former Auburn football coach Pat Dye died on Monday, according to 247Sports. The 80-year-old legend had been hospitalized during the last few weeks due to complications in his kidney functions. He also tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.

When Auburn fans saw the news, they offered their condolences and praised Dye's achievements. Those that root for the Tigers believe that he is the greatest coach in the history of the program due to his 99-39-4 overall record over 12 seasons (1981-92). His tenure included nine straight seasons with winning records and four SEC championships. Dye was also named SEC Coach of the Year three times.

Tigers fans weren't the only ones showing support on Monday afternoon. Alabama fans also offered their condolences as a sign of respect for the longtime coach. They are bitter rivals of Auburn but recognized Dye's impact on the longstanding Iron Bowl.