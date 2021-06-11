Packers Fans Go After Aaron Rodgers for Missing Minicamp
Aaron Rodgers is taking some heat from fans after missing Green Bay Packers mandatory minicamp. It's not a surprise that Rodgers missed camp since he hasn't attended any offseason workouts, but the three-time MVP went to Twitter to celebrate a Milwaukee Bucks win in the playoffs on Thursday night, which didn't sit well with some fans.
Rodgers has not been too active on social media since the issues with the Packers came to light. Late last month, Rodgers spoke to Kenny Mayne about the situation, which was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN in April. He said while the draft pick of Jordan Love isn't the reason he's upset, the move did make an impact.
"A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people -- from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on." Here's a look at fans going after Rodgers.
Here's a look at Rodgers' tweet from Thursday night. While this could mean he could return to Green Bay, he could be just showing support to the Bucks as he's a minority owner.
One fan wrote: "Keep living the dream Rodgers. Then you can take the drama to Hollywood. Never herd drama from the 6 time SB CHAMPION qb."
Another fan wrote: "Green Bay sure has a piss poor history with keeping their QBs happy. They practically shoved Favre out the door so Rodgers can start, and now they have somewhat done the same thing to Rodgers in addition to not surrounding him w/ better support to get back to the Super Bowl."
"Aaron we love you," one fan stated. "Please don't ever forget that. I don't want you to go out on a Covid year with no fans. Not like this. The team is ready to win a Super Bowl. Dont let that slip away. There's so much talent around you and this team is going to get there. You deserve that."
One fan wrote: "Nah, as a long time Packers fan, he can go. He clearly doesn't want to be there, and it shows off the field and on. He's busy throwing a fit over them drafting a QB still."
One fan asked: "So what's the story are you leaving the packers? Are you playing this season and if so what team? Are you retiring? Please don't leave the pack we need you! Sincerely your number one fan!"
"I'm surprised at some of these comments," another social media user wrote. "He's been every one of y'all's hero for what? 16 years and one year there are some disagreements and you are hating? Man oh man. How bout wish the man well and just hope to see him back in Green Bay."