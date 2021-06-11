Packers Fans Go After Aaron Rodgers for Missing Minicamp

Aaron Rodgers is taking some heat from fans after missing Green Bay Packers mandatory minicamp. It's not a surprise that Rodgers missed camp since he hasn't attended any offseason workouts, but the three-time MVP went to Twitter to celebrate a Milwaukee Bucks win in the playoffs on Thursday night, which didn't sit well with some fans.

Rodgers has not been too active on social media since the issues with the Packers came to light. Late last month, Rodgers spoke to Kenny Mayne about the situation, which was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN in April. He said while the draft pick of Jordan Love isn't the reason he's upset, the move did make an impact.

"A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing. Green Bay has always been about the people -- from Curly Lambeau being owner and founder to the '60s with [Vince] Lombardi and Bart Starr and all those incredible names to the '90s teams with coach [Mike] Holmgren and Favrey [Brett Favre] and the Minister of Defense [Reggie White] to the run that we've been on." Here's a look at fans going after Rodgers.