Olympian Brian Hewson Has Died

Brian Hewson, a middle-distance runner who represented Great Britain in the 1956 and 1960 Olympics, died earlier this month, according to Athletics Weekly. He was 89 years old. According to SunSports, Hewson "died peacefully in Cape Town" where he relocated in 2005.

"We are all inspired by his discipline, his determination and drive when you think that back when he competed on an international level he was still holding down a full-time job as a tailor at Simpson Piccadilly in London!" Hewson's daughter Caroline told SunSports. "We are all very competitive, we all have that grit, drive and determination that shone through in everything my father did."

#Britain's European 1500 metres gold medallist #BrianHewson, best remembered for being one of the first runners in history to break four minutes for the mile, has died at the age of 89https://t.co/4w1DKROySK#Athletics pic.twitter.com/FFEhrcmVgT — insidethegames (@insidethegames) September 16, 2022

Hewson competed in the 1500 meters at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia and finished in fifth place. Before the 1956 Olympics, Hewson became one of the first meant to run a sub-four minute mile, recording 3:59.8 at the British Games in 1955. Hewson's best season was in 1958 when he won the European gold medal recording a time of 3:41.9 at the European Championships. In 1960, Hewson competed in the Rome Olympics and was eliminated from the 800 meters final after finishing fourth in his qualifying heat. Hewson injured his calf six weeks before the Olympics and retired from competition once the Olympics came to an end. Before starting his athletic career, Hewson worked as a tailor and continued that when he retired. It led to him setting up his own tailor company in the London area.

Hewson was married to Allison Blaiklock, and the couple had three children together, James, Caroline and Charles. Hewson and Allison got divorced in 1980, and Hewson got remarried to Marion Stiff. He has four stepchildren from the marriage, Tim, Sally, Robert and Penny.

"My brother Charles still runs, I rowed competitively whilst at university," Caroline said. "The grandchildren are highly competitive and sports driven, running both 800, 1500 and cross country as well as swimming, gym and water polo. I was privileged to attend one of the Garden Parties The Queen put on to celebrate Sports and Olympians in Great Britain, so I rubbed shoulders with the elite of the elite in the sporting world. That blew my mind. ...There will be a memorial service in November as a celebration of his life. It is such a huge loss but we are all determined to honor him."