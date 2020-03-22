O.J. Simpson’s Coronavirus Costco Trip Mocked by David Spade and Chris Hardwick

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson surprised many on social media when he posted a photo of himself outside of Costco. He was wearing an air filtration mask while pushing a cart fully loaded with bottled water, paper coffee cups, toilet paper, and paper towels. This led to many jokes on Twitter, as well as a segment during Lights Out with David Spade.

The comedian/actor brought up Simpson’s photo to his panel of guests during a recent episode of his Comedy Central show. This provided fellow comedians Jo Koy, Chris Hardwick, and Yamaneika Saunders with the opportunity to lob some jokes and have some fun at Simpson’s expense. As expected, they mentioned his past legal issues and tried to make some guesses about why he would need that many cleaning products. Saunders even related this photo to the death toll of COVID-19.

“I feel like OJ buying cleaning products raises some eyebrows,” Hardwick said. “Maybe that’s not what you wanna… I don’t know…” He was cut off due to the laughter from the audience and his fellow panelists. Koy added his own thoughts to the matter, saying that the drink Corona wouldn’t kill him but OJ would.

“Who’s killed more white women? Coronavirus or OJ?” Saunders asked while referencing an infamous murder trial from the mid-1990s. In 1994, Simpson was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. He went to trial in 1995 and was ultimately acquitted after his lawyers said that he “had been framed” by “racist police officers.” Simpson later vowed to find the “real killers.”

In the years since this trial, Simpson has spent a considerable amount of time golfing. He also was sentenced to 33 years in a Nevada prison on armed robbery charges. He was later paroled after nine years.

As Lights Out with David Spade showed, Simpson is very active on social media following his return to society in 2017. He has been routinely posting videos on Twitter in which he talks about various topics in the sports world. For example, the Juice recently pleaded for local golf courses to remain open despite coronavirus concerns. His reasoning was that he would “go crazy” if he couldn’t golf for a full month.

The responses to his video mostly focused on whether or not he should have been found guilty in the murder trial, and many jokes were similar to those expressed by Spade and his panel of comics.

