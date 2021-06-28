Nikki Bella Apologizes Over Comments About WWE Hall of Famer Chyna

✖

Nikki Bella is apologizing for comments she made about WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. An old video has surfaced of the Bella Twins appearing on E! Network's Fashion Police in 2013. The twin sisters were given a photo of Chyna and were asked to share their thoughts on her look. Nikki made some controversial remarks, saying that she's not sure if "it’s a man or a woman."

"I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police," Nikki Bella said in a statement. I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and in turn hurt her family and others. I wish I could take it back. Please learn from me, it's not worth hurting someone's feelings for a meaningless laugh. Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna!"

Yeah this is messed up…Poor Chyna. pic.twitter.com/7QP1oqpMnq — Vin (@TheVindictive) June 27, 2021

Chyna, who died in 2016, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of D-Generation X in 2019. During her career in WWE, Chyna won the WWE Women's Championship and became the first woman to win the Intercontinental Championship. Chyna left WWE in 2001, and WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard said her leaving could have been because of her relationship with Triple H.

"I just think it was a decision by Chyna at that point where she felt that she didn't want to be in the same place where her ex was, and she had the choice," Prichard explained on his Something to Wrestle podcast, per Sportskeeda. "She was made an offer to remain with the company, and she made her choice to go somewhere else and do something on her own.

"Her decision to do that was her own, but I don't know other than not wanting to work with the company where her ex was at the time; I think that probably influenced her decision, but only she knows that, and she is not with us anymore. That's where we were on the Chyna bit." Last week Vice TV released a documentary on Chyna where family members and friends were interviewed to talk about her life.