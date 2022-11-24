NFL on Thanksgiving: Time, Channel and How to Watch Giants vs Cowboys

The second game on Thanksgiving Day features two of the top teams in the NFL. The New York Giants are in Dallas to face the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East battle. The game will start today at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. The game will also stream on the Fox Sports App and NFL+ via mobile.

The Giants (7-3) have been one of the surprise teams of the NFL during the 2022 season. The team has already won more games than they have in the last five seasons and would make the playoffs if it started today. A big reason for the team's success is running back Saquon Barkley. In 10 games, Barkley has rushed for 953 yards and six touchdowns on 213 carries. After rushing for over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons, the 26-year-old battled injuries in 2020 and 2021.

Who is ready for some family, food, and football? 🦃🏈🙏 pic.twitter.com/iDTUiQqoOS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2022

"My lowest point was definitely the second ankle," Barkley told Taylor Rooks earlier this month, per Giants Wire. "The other two were football injuries. That's part of the NFL, that's part of football. But it's just like how I literally turned my head and I stepped on someone's foot. That's probably the one time where I questioned myself and questioned God. I remember when I was getting carted off, the camera was on my face . . . at that moment, for some reason, I just wanted to bust out crying."

The Cowboys (7-3) earned a 40-3 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and it was a much-needed win after falling to the Green Bay Packers in Week 10. Linebacker Micah Parsons is the leading candidate to win Defensive Player of the Year, registering 47 tackles, 11 tackles for loss 10 sacks and one defensive touchdown in 10 games. He is dealing with multiple injuries but is expected to play today.

"I don't want you to tell me I'm great. I want you to tell me I suck," Parsons said to reporters this week, per the Cowboys' official website. "I'm going to stay out of the neutral zone, either I suck or I'm Ok. You don't want people around you to pat you on the shoulder and tell it's Ok to be average. If you're Ok with average, you'll never reach the level of greatness that you want to reach. I don't want to be around average people."