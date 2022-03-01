NFL Announces Teams That Will Play in 2022 International Games

The NFL announced some of the teams that will play in the international games during the 2022 season. On Monday, the league revealed that the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing games in three different countries. Cardinals will play in Mexico City Mexico while the Buccaneers will be in Munich, Germany. The Packers, Saints and Jaguars will be in London, United Kingdom. The dates, matchups and kickoff times will be confirmed later in the year.

“We look forward to participating in the first regular-season NFL game in Munich, Germany later this fall as part of the International Series,” Buccaneers Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer said. “This historic game will play a crucial role in the NFL’s efforts to grow its international footprint while allowing us to directly engage NFL fans in Germany.”

The Packers will be in an international game for the first time in their history. They will become the final NFL team to play a game in London. “The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their backyard, and we know that many of our fans in the United States will travel to London. It will be an honor to represent the NFL, as well as Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin, internationally. This will be a great opportunity to introduce the Packers, as well Green Bay and our area, to an international audience and encourage fans in the UK to visit us in person at Lambeau Field.”

The Cardinals are playing in Mexico for the first time since 2005. The Saints will return to London after playing there in 2008 and 2017. And the Jaguars will have played a game in London for the 10th consecutive season.

“London has served as the Jaguars’ home away from home since 2013,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said. “Wembley is a significant part of our identity and brand in London and throughout the UK and our fans are looking forward to returning. After a three-year absence, the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming back to Wembley Stadium. We’re looking forward to the homecoming!”