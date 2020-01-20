NFC Championship: Boyz II Men’s National Anthem Performance Got Fans Feeling Nostalgic

Fans were in approval of the San Francisco 49ers‘ decision to have Boyz II Men sing the national anthem prior to the team’s NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers. Despite being a Philadelphia born-and-raised group, the band has previously sang the pre-game song before at Levi Stadium. Their performance, and their own little twist on the song, won over the viewers.

Why are BOYZ II MEN not singing the National anthem at the Super Bowl?!

This is so much bigger than the NFC. pic.twitter.com/5r96ao7EIn — Brandon Chamberlain (@brandnizzle) January 19, 2020

“So about that National Anthem,” one tweet began. “that first quarter was great, but you could give me Boyz II Men doing the national anthem on repeat for 15 minutes and I’d still be about it.”

“Ok I was way too excited that Boyz II Men just sang the National Anthem,” another wrote.

“The Boyz II Men National Anthem was so good,” one tweet read. “It got me in my feelings.”

Boyz II Men rose to prominence behind Motown Records, producing No. 1 singles like “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You.”

They also have performed the anthem for their hometown Philadelphia Eagles, last doing so during the team’s season opener in 2018.

There were similar reactions to that performance, with one user in particular saluting them for putting their own flare onto the song.

“Hey @BoyzIIMen, an entire nation is applauding you right now,” the tweet read. “Beautiful rendition of the anthem of our nation. One of the most glorious presentations of it I’ve ever heard, gentlemen.”

BOYZ II MEN is singing the national anthem!! 5th grade me is freaking out#NFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/QA8JHOI16d — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) January 19, 2020

Along with the ’90s R&B group, Levi Stadium also featured a halftime performance was headlined by Lil Jon. His efforts, which didn’t make its way onto the FOX coverage during the break, also won over the fans who were in attendance.

“This stadium is all the way up right now and Lil Jon is on with the halftime show… this is amazing,” one fan at the game posted on Twitter.

The 49ers wound up proving too much for the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers as they cruised to a 37-20 victory. The win clinched their first Super Bowl appearance since 2013 as they will look to take home the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since winning in the 1994 season. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who knocked off the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship.