NBCSN’s Olympics Replay Interrupted, Network Blames ‘Technical Error’

Since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, NBC Sports had planned to air various Summer Games in April to help fill that Olympic-sized void. However, for viewers who were hoping to see gymnastics air on NBCSN on Tuesday, they quickly found out that they were unable to do so. According to the official NBC Olympics Twitter account, gymnastics was set to air on NBCSN on Tuesday, but due to “technical error” the program was not able to air.

At about 9:30 p.m. ET, the official NBC Olympics Twitter account detailed that this technical error prevented them from being able to air a replay of Olympic gymnastics performances. Although, fans will still get to watch gymnastics on the channel in the near future. Their post detailed that gymnastics has been rescheduled to air on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. So, if you’re still eager to get your Olympic gymnastics fix, you’ll have to wait until a bit later in the week.

We apologize to our viewers who were expecting to see gymnastics tonight. Due to a technical error, we were unable to show the scheduled programming. It has been rescheduled and will now air Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN. — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) April 15, 2020

As Vulture recently reported, NBC Sports has planned on re-airing various Summer Games from April 13 to April 26. On Monday, the network began its Olympic features with throwbacks to the two most recent Olympic games, which were held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016 and in London, the United Kingdom in 2012. On April 20, the network will air features from the 2008 Olympics which were held in Beijing, China. The network announced that they would be airing these throwbacks because the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were recently postponed until presumably 2021 due to the ongoing global health crisis surrounding the coronavirus.

In late March, IOC member Dick Pound revealed that the 2020 Summer Olympics had been postponed. In a phone interview with USA Today, Pound said that the athletic event would not be able to move forward in July, which is when it was originally scheduled to begin. He also shared that the Summer Olympics will likely be held sometime in 2021, but details are still being determined.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound told the publication. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.” Pound added that the next steps will “come in stages” and continued to say, “We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”