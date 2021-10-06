NBA Suspends Grizzlies vs. Bucks Preseason Game After Fans Evacuate Arena

The NBA suspended the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks preseason game Tuesday night prior to the fourth quarter after fans were evacuated from the FedEx Forum when a fire alarm went off inadvertently, according to CBS Sports. After a long delay, Grizzlies announcer Pete Pranica said the NBA made the decision not to restart the game.

The Grizzlies were leading 87-77 at the end of the third quarter when an alarm began going off and flashing lights began blinking inside the arena. Fans were told to evacuate and both teams left the court to go to their respective locker rooms. Stephanie Ready on the TNT broadcast said the sprinkler system was tripped in a non-public area, setting off the alarm. Nobody was hurt during the ordeal, but the fire department was called due to protocol.

Before the NBA called the game, the Bucks decided to pack their bags as they entered the locker room. The Grizzlies were still waiting on the final word from the league, and when speaking to reporters after the game was called, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins spoke on the situation.

“No one could have foreshadowed that would’ve happened but great collaboration between both teams and the league,” Jenkins said, per the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “A lot of dialogue and everything and it’s definitely unique but a decision was made.” Since it was a preseason game, there was no reason to finish the contest. All NBA teams just started preseason play as the regular season begins later this month. The Bucks are looking to repeat as NBA Champions and can do it with the leadership of two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I shouldn’t be playing in the Finals,” Antetokounmpo said to COSMOTE TV (per EuroHoops.net). “I was hurt in Game 1. I was praying. We lost. In Game 2, I scored 40 and we lost. I was s—g on my pants, I was scared after scoring 40 and losing. After that, we just wanted to defend our home. But then my teammates reacted, the team reacted, Jrue [Holiday] was all over the place. The key was how to manage my fear, my anxiety. I was talking with a sports psychiatrist every day, he helped me be myself. The free throws were a mental issue and I want to continue like this in the next season.”