NBA Players Complaining About Disney World Hotels, Meals Sparks Twitter Backlash
The NBA is gearing up to restart in Orlando, Florida, and the teams are on site. However, many of the players are complaining about a number of things. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers drew attention by saying that he is "definitely losing 50 lbs" after posting a photo of chicken breast, pasta, salad and the other food in the bubble. Newly-signed Los Angeles Laker JR Smith joined by showing himself looking angry while holding microwaveable macaroni and cheese. Several other NBA players joined in and complained about their hotel rooms and food choices.
When NBA fans and Twitter users saw these complaints, they responded strongly. They called out the players for their opinions and said that most people could not afford to stay in those hotel rooms that routinely run $297 per night or eat those meals. These Twitter users wanted the players to take a step back and think about other people before complaining. There were no shortage of comments about the NBA players and the complaints about rooms and food.
Hey Jr just remember there are 12 million kids in the US that don't have that luxury.— FilipinoPrince (@filipinoprince) July 11, 2020
Poor little JR doesn’t like his food!— M Diebold (@tigerfan1979) July 11, 2020
Here’s the new 15-story, 545-room “Motel 6” where Rajon Rondo is staying. I hope he’ll be ok. pic.twitter.com/BghCvLdnaP— Jill (@JillAllison71) July 9, 2020
What Rajon Rondo— IyK (@immustarded) July 9, 2020
thinks a Motel 6
looks like: Motel 6: pic.twitter.com/sb4yf9gpD0
The next time you have to scrimp and save to come up with the hundreds of dollars to attend an NBA game, remember Rajon Rondo--the player so rich and so out of touch that he thinks his $400/night room at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort is like a Motel 6. pic.twitter.com/GHaXI3p9HG— Dave Erickson (@DaveErickson) July 9, 2020
Next time NBA players try to speak on their 'troubles' or 'oppression' or complain about their salaries... Next time you drop hundreds on a single game ticket, remember Rajon Rondo is so rich he thinks the Disney Resort his team is paying for him to stay in is like a Motel 6 pic.twitter.com/3JLzQK506T— Taylor Reed (@rollbluetide) July 10, 2020
Out of touch, pampered NBA players. What a shock. Everything that is going on in the World, they’re complaining about food. “We talking about FOOD?!, not the game, FOOD!!!” 🤣— Philly Special (@ShackAttack1979) July 11, 2020
NBA players complaining about working in accommodations, that most families save up for to go on vacation 😬😬..— Reyfresh23 (@CoreyReimoninq) July 10, 2020
NBA players love screaming they grew up on "mayonnaise sandwiches" now they complaining about this type of meal. #Ungrateful https://t.co/cTU0freMFc— Clint Parks (@ClintParks05) July 11, 2020
I’m so sick of seeing this coming from NBA players complaining about food. What about those across the country who are out of jobs and don’t have food? #ShutIt https://t.co/GIbdmSJ5W8— Adam Wells (@TheAdamBWells) July 11, 2020
NBA players complaining about staying at Coronado Springs is one of the most pretentious things I have ever witnessed. 😅 If you think a moderate-deluxe Walt Disney World resort is a "Motel 6", the average American could show you a thing or two about life.— Ziggysera (@Ziggysera) July 11, 2020
@NBA players out here complaining about boxed gourmet food and 4 star hotels while in Orlando; while people are being evicted and standing in food bank lines due to COVID-19. Stop idolizing folk who don't give a damn about people. #ISaidit #coronavirus— Tara L. Samples (@TaraLSamples) July 11, 2020
I'm not saying living in the NBA bubble isn't without some level of hardship, namely being away from your family and having your travel restricted/monitored for months. But these players should maybe think twice about complaining about the accommodations.— Joseph Zucker (@JosephZucker) July 11, 2020
All these NBA players complaining that the bubble is like prison.— Keith Hendrix (@KendrixTweets) July 11, 2020
They realize they can opt out and go home at any time, right?
They chose to enter that space and all the rules that go with it.
Prisoners don’t have that option.
@NBA players who are playing in the bubble need to stop being cry babies over their accommodations. You did not have to show up and play. Be a better person and stop complaining. @RajonRondo— Beth Hall (@bethhallconsult) July 11, 2020
Oh nooooo they have to eat regular food like the rest of us!!!https://t.co/7u9CGzhNIP— Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) July 11, 2020
All these people complaining about the hotel rooms for the NBA players haven’t seen where my work sends me when working away from home.— Za (@Pizzacalla4) July 10, 2020
I hope the @NBA players feel a little bit more humbled after posting pictures complaining ab their food.... I’m sorry that the average American doesn’t eat up to your “standards”.— Adam Hodges (@AdamHodges007) July 11, 2020
if you are a nba player complaining about the bubble, i really hope you understand how disgusting that is @NBA #NBABubble— Kaila Lynn (@LiveLoveKaila) July 11, 2020
Love how NBA players are complaining about being stuck in a nice Disney resort.
That’s literally a dream that I’ll never be able to afford. 😂— Courtney Baker (@CBake93) July 11, 2020