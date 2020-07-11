NBA Players Complaining About Disney World Hotels, Meals Sparks Twitter Backlash

The NBA is gearing up to restart in Orlando, Florida, and the teams are on site. However, many of the players are complaining about a number of things. Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers drew attention by saying that he is "definitely losing 50 lbs" after posting a photo of chicken breast, pasta, salad and the other food in the bubble. Newly-signed Los Angeles Laker JR Smith joined by showing himself looking angry while holding microwaveable macaroni and cheese. Several other NBA players joined in and complained about their hotel rooms and food choices.

When NBA fans and Twitter users saw these complaints, they responded strongly. They called out the players for their opinions and said that most people could not afford to stay in those hotel rooms that routinely run $297 per night or eat those meals. These Twitter users wanted the players to take a step back and think about other people before complaining. There were no shortage of comments about the NBA players and the complaints about rooms and food.