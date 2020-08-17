NBA Announces Multi-Year Partnership With DoorDash, Players Show Support for Black-Owned Restaurants

✖

The NBA is now partners with a top delivery platform. On Monday, the league and DoorDash announced a multiyear partnership, which now makes DoorDash the Official On-Demand Delivery platform of the NBA, WNBA and NBA 2K League. DoorDash has also launched the #PlayItForward Challenge, a new social media campaign designed to unite communities and encourage fans to support Black-owned restaurants. This also led to 10 NBA players including Bradley Beal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aaron Gordon, Jrue Holiday, CJ McCollum, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant, Jamal Murray, Victor Oladipo and Dennis Schroder showing support for their favorite places to eat.

"Growing up in Illinois as an avid basketball fan, I have always loved the sport and the joy it brings to communities. We are so proud to be the inaugural on-demand food platform partner for the NBA, an innovative and dynamic league," Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO and Co-founder said in a press release. "This partnership will bring together food, sports, culture and technology to create memorable experiences for fans, while at the same time advancing our shared values of diversity, access and empowering local communities."

DoorDash will donate up to $100,000 to the National Urban League, $1 for every order placed from a Black-owned restaurant from a DoorDash platform through the end of August. The restaurants that are being supported by the NBA players are, The Gumbo Pot (Holiday), Leans Soul Food Restaurant (Gordon), Chef Tam's Underground Cafe (Morant), Negril Jerk Food (Gilgeous-Alexander), Jamaican Gril (Murray), Ezell's Famous Chicken (McCollum), Milk & Honey Restaurant at Cascade (Mitchell) and Magnolia Bistro (Schroder).

"This new partnership is a timely first for us as DoorDash is uniquely positioned to amplify our efforts to engage with fans who are watching games from their homes while also stepping up to support the Black-owned businesses in their communities – a key priority and area of focus across our leagues," Senior Vice President, Head of Media & Business Development, NBA Dan Rossomondo said.

This partnership coincides with the start of the NBA playoffs, which begins on Monday. With DoorDash now partners with the NBA, it is now the first-ever Presenting Partner of the NBA 2K League Playoffs, which takes place Thursday, Aug. 20 and Friday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. ET and Saturday, Aug. 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The 2020 NBA 2K League Finals is set for Saturday, Aug. 29.