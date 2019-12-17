NBA Says Former Commissioner David Stern Still in ‘Serious Condition’ After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage

Former NBA commissioner David Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage last week and he was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. And now the league has an update on Stern’s condition, revealing that his health has not gotten any better. On Tuesday, the NBA released a statement on Stern saying he’s still in “serious condition.”

“NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage on Thursday,” the statement said. ” He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones. The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciate the incredible outpouring of support. Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stern, 77 is being treated at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York after suffering the hemorrhage at the Brasserie 8.5 Restaurant last Thursday.

“NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage earlier today for which he underwent emergency surgery,” the league said at the time. “Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family.

The NBA community showed their love and support through Twitter. Hall of Famer Bill Russell wrote: “Just heard about David Stern suffering a brain hemorrhage and having emergency surgery. He is one of the few people I consider a true friend. We had a great visit @Hoophall a few months ago. Our prayers to David and his family stay strong and have a swift recovery.”

“Join Cookie and I in praying for my good friend who helped save my life, former NBA Commissioner David Stern,” Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson wrote. “He suffered a brain hemorrhage and had to have emergency surgery.

“Prayers up for Mr. David Stern,” WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes wrote. “He’s done so much for so many. He’s the reason the WNBA exists. Keep fighting!”

Stern was named NBA commissioner in 1984 after serving as the vice president of the league for four years. He became the commissioner during a golden time for the league. In the 1980s, the NBA featured Johnson and Larry Bird going at it nearly every year in the NBA Finals. Bird’s team, the Boston Celtics, won three titles during the decade while the Lakers won five. In the 1990s it was all about the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan as they won six championships. And in the 2000s Kobe Bryant and LeBron James stole the show.

Stern, who is now the NBA Commissioner Emeritus, left the role as commissioner in 2014 and Adam Silver took over.