NBA Fans Beyond Upset That They're Missing the Playoffs Right Now
The NBA season has been suspended since March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Commissioner Adam Silver became the first head of a league to send all employees home due to health and safety concerns. Although Major League Baseball and the NHL also followed suit the following day.
When the season was suspended, the playoff race was heating up. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks were shoo-ins for the postseason, but other teams were still fighting for their spot. For example, the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans were battling for the eighth seed in the NBA's Western Conference. The remainder of the regular season did not play out, and fans were left wondering about the playoffs. Specifically, was LeBron James going to win a championship for the late Kobe Bryant?
With the playoffs previously being scheduled to start on Friday, there were several fans expressing their frustrations on social media. They were anticipating the playoffs and couldn't wait to see how the games would pan out. Now they were just staring at the calendar and wondering if professional basketball would return.
NBA Playoffs was supposed to start tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/NVSAGIovrh— Clark🙄💕🌏☄️ (@OprahSide) April 17, 2020
Supposed to be Bron Brons 4th ring 🥺😞— Santi 🦦 (@MUFCSanti) April 17, 2020
The NBA Playoffs were scheduled to start today.
We miss you, basketball.— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 18, 2020
Stop it. You're not helping pic.twitter.com/7EJTNco583— Katlego (@katliwa) April 18, 2020
Lebron was gonna get his 4th ring pic.twitter.com/xCZBtMb2sc— librarians (@librarians24) April 17, 2020
"NBA playoffs would of been starting today" pic.twitter.com/dmsRxvPRuB— J WEPP (@JWepp) April 18, 2020
Waking up and realizing the NBA playoffs aren't starting today ... 😪 pic.twitter.com/vllZUtKTsw— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 18, 2020
I'm not tryna hate but Rudy Gobert ruined the nba season— Christian Adjevi (29-37) Trail Blazers (@ChristianAdjevi) April 17, 2020
The NBA playoffs were supposed to start today pic.twitter.com/qoiXrVDVHT— Boston Diehards (@WTP_BDiehards) April 18, 2020
Im missing the nba playoffs 😢— 🏁 Killa B (@SubZeroBrando) April 20, 2020
I miss the @NBA. I was just getting back into it this year, too. I was so excited to watch the @Pacers push towards a deep run in the playoffs.— Andy Grimes (@andy_grimes) April 20, 2020
Lebron was bouta get another ring and now that's ruined😔— Josh. 24🤍 (@gapsFN) April 17, 2020
The nba playoffs wuda been slapping today 🥺— * (@Shyne649) April 20, 2020
Just realized the 1st round of the NBA playoffs would normally be underway around now smh— David (@scarfysquid) April 20, 2020