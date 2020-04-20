NBA Fans Beyond Upset That They're Missing the Playoffs Right Now

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Commissioner Adam Silver became the first head of a league to send all employees home due to health and safety concerns. Although Major League Baseball and the NHL also followed suit the following day.

When the season was suspended, the playoff race was heating up. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks were shoo-ins for the postseason, but other teams were still fighting for their spot. For example, the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans were battling for the eighth seed in the NBA's Western Conference. The remainder of the regular season did not play out, and fans were left wondering about the playoffs. Specifically, was LeBron James going to win a championship for the late Kobe Bryant?

With the playoffs previously being scheduled to start on Friday, there were several fans expressing their frustrations on social media. They were anticipating the playoffs and couldn't wait to see how the games would pan out. Now they were just staring at the calendar and wondering if professional basketball would return.