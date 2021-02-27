NASCAR Tire Carrier Avoids Serious Injury After Getting Hit on Pit Road

✖

Saturday afternoon, NASCAR's Xfinity Series drivers headed to Homestead-Miami Speedway for the Contender Boats 250. A frightening moment occurred early in the race when driver Daniel Hemric accidentally clipped one of his pit crew members. Fortunately, the member was able to get back to his feet and move to safety.

The incident occurred as Hemric attempted to pull into his pit stall for new tires and fuel. He went into the wrong box with the No. 18 Toyota Supra and clipped his crew member, Josh Shipplett, who was holding two tires. The individual quickly to their feet and move to safety while the tires bounced across the road. Other drivers navigated past the tires and moved their respective pit boxes.

A REALLY close call for Daniel Hemric's pit crew. pic.twitter.com/2AA1qKKP5y — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 27, 2021

"[That] turned into a yard sale," Kurt Busch said while serving as a color commentator. "They're tires everywhere. That's why they're in no hurry." Fellow driver Aric Almirola weighed in and called the pit crew members true warriors due to their willingness to jump in front of a stock car.

"Hope he’s ok. I’ve worked with Shipplett and that crew several times. Great group and I hate to see anything happen to any of them. The things all the pit crews do is amazing," one Twitter user wrote after seeing the pit road incident. Several others expressed concern about the tire carrier and hoped for a positive outcome.

Jamie Little reported at the end of Stage 2 that Shipplett had complained about right rib pain after the incident. He went to the infield care center for further examination and remained away from the track while a member of Harrison Burton's pit crew took over his duties. Little also noted that this is the same crew that will pit for pole-sitter Denny Hamlin during Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400.

An update from @JamieLittleTV on Daniel Hemric tire carrier Josh Shipplett. He was taken to the care center after this incident on pit road. pic.twitter.com/TYfIwLlcbC — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 27, 2021

With the tires bouncing across the pit road and nearly causing issues for other drivers, there were questions about whether Hemric's team would receive an uncontrolled tire penalty. Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass said that it is up to NASCAR's discretion to call the penalty at any given time based on whether it is a safety issue. NASCAR told Pockrass that no penalty was handed out due to the crew member getting hit by a car.