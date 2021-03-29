NASCAR Race: Time, Channel, and How to Watch Postponed Dirt Race

✖

Sunday afternoon, NASCAR fans settled in front of their TVs to watch two dirt races at Bristol Motor Speedway. These events did not occur due to rain and flooding at the track, forcing NASCAR to postpone them to Monday afternoon. Here is how to tune in to the race, which is also available with a trial to fuboTV.

The Food City Dirt Race takes place at 4 p.m. ET on Monday after a previous delay. Fox will provide coverage of the action with Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy, and Clint Bowyer in the booth. Jamie Little and Regan Smith will serve as pit reporters while Larry McReynolds provides analysis from the booth. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide audio coverage.

NASCAR 2021: Dirt to Daytona 🏁 A doubleheader of Bristol Dirt action coming up today starting at noon ET on FS1! pic.twitter.com/Bn6Lo5ODmF — Daytona International Speedway (@DAYTONA) March 29, 2021

Along with the Cup Series race featuring the biggest names in the sport, NASCAR fans also had the opportunity to watch the Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt. The Camping World Truck Series race started at 12 p.m. ET and sent the drivers around the short track. Several Cup Series drivers joined in on the action, including Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, and Daniel Suarez.

To make the Truck and Cup races possible, crews at Bristol Motor Speedway spent a considerable amount of time working on the dirt surface. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, the crews "farmed the track overnight. They tilled the surface and used the motor grader to smooth it out and get the bumpiness out and resealed [Monday] morning." This change was major, considering that Saturday's test runs featured heavy mud.

NASCAR also caught a break in the weather change. The weather forecast for Monday provided optimism that the drivers would have the opportunity to complete both races. The temperatures were supposed to be in the 40s in the morning and the 50s in the afternoon. There was less than a 10% chance of rain under cloudless skies, providing hope that the rain would not cause any issues.

The forecast held as crews and tracks headed to Bristol Motor Speedway. The skies were blue and the temperatures crept into the 50s. Drivers and fans alike responded by posting several photos of the sky while expressing excitement about the favorable track conditions.

