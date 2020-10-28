NASCAR: Red Trump-Style 'Make TMS Dry Again' Hat Surfaces Amid Weather Delay at Texas Motor Speedway

✖

When President Donald Trump first wore his bright red "Make America Great Again" hat, he prompted the creation of several alternate versions. LeBron James wore a red hat calling for the arrest of the police officers that shot Breonna Taylor while track officials at Texas Motor Speedway used the hat to discuss the weather. The hat called for the track to be dry again amid an ongoing weather delay.

The TMS Twitter account posted a photo on Wednesday that showed off the bright red hat. The post was dual-purpose considering that it also informed fans that the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 would not start at 3 p.m. ET as planned. The race originally started on Sunday afternoon but only lasted 52 laps before a red flag stop due to inclement weather. NASCAR has continued to push for the race to resume, but the weather has not cooperated.

We won’t be starting at 2:00 CT, but drying efforts have already been hugely successful, no setbacks so far, and we’re fully planning on giving you a tremendous race TODAY.#AutotraderEchoPark500 | #NLTX pic.twitter.com/4FOA0xlfeH — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) October 28, 2020

"I call dibs on the hat! [laughing out loud]," one person commented on social media. Several others joined in the conversation and said that they loved the design regardless of their feelings about the president. Some said that they want to purchase the hat and wear it around town while others simply said that they would procure it using a less-than-legal method.

With the constant delays due to weather, fans and drivers alike have expressed frustration. Some vented by making jokes about their new living situations, such as Matt DiBenedetto. The driver of the No. 21 Woods Brothers Racing Ford Mustang said that he now lives in a silver Ford Fusion. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, on the other hand, posted a photo of a document naming him an honorary Texan alongside the message: "I had no idea this honor required residency when I accepted it Sunday."

The drivers have found different ways to pass the time while waiting for the race to resume. Joey Logano, the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang, said that he has primarily been by himself due to "not having many friends." Alex Bowman, the driver of the No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, has gotten in some workouts and eaten at In-N-Out Burger. Bubba Wallace and Ryan Blaney, on the other hand, took part in a series of friendly matches on the "PGATOUR 2K" video game.