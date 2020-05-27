NASCAR Fans Worry About Another Potential Rain Delay Ahead of Wednesday's Race
The NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Wednesday with the Alsco Uniforms 500. The race has a start time of 8:00 p.m. ET, but there are many fans expressing concern about whether or not the race will take place. The reason is the weather forecast calling for rain all day long and into the night. The National Weather Service lists 50 percent chance of rain at the race's start time, but this could change in the coming hours.
The NASCAR season has dealt with multiple weather delays, including two since the sport's return from postponement. With the race drawing closer, fans took to social media to proclaim that there would be a weather delay, marking the third in four races. Many expressed the belief that the race will start much later and run deep into the night. Others, however, said that the Alsco Uniforms 500 will not take place until Thursday afternoon.
Not looking good tonight rain all day today. Seems like if a cup race is scheduled it’s going to rain.— gary19592@gmail.com (@gary19592gmail1) May 27, 2020
You know what NASCAR should do. They need to put a dome over Charlotte as soon as now to stop the rain from impacting the track. The worry is that you will kill fans from the exhaustion, but there are no fans in the stands so it might actually work! pic.twitter.com/SKcKdvWteD— Jake Baskinger (@jbaskinger41) May 27, 2020
Rain, rain... #RowdyNation #Rowdy #GoDawgs #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/0I38C2cNIe— IEN3 (@IEN3) May 27, 2020
Hope the rain doesn't hamper the race! Always watching!— Martha Turner (@Martharhc) May 27, 2020
Not going to be a race..there is a Flood Watch and 100% chance for rain☔⚡— Dixie (@sunrisechick) May 27, 2020
Thats what im seeing , it will probably rain— Ethan.B ⚔ (@ethanB37806095) May 27, 2020
not unless you start rain dancing..— Brian McComb (@BrianMcComb83) May 27, 2020
According to @NASCAR_WXMAN there is a chance that there will be a delay instead of a rain out for tonight's race. I will keep you posted if anything changes.— Alex Bowman Tracker (@BowmanTracker88) May 27, 2020
Nascar just cant seem to shake the rain curse the last couple of years!!— Brett McNamara (@MacAttack3610) May 27, 2020
Rain! Rain! Rain!— Johnny (@Johnnystheone) May 27, 2020
Third NASCAR Cup race out of four since the return going to be affected by rain tonight. WTF?— Greg Royce (@gregroyce) May 27, 2020
It might be a long night for NASCAR in Charlotte. The forecast calls for rain throughout the day due to Tropical Storm Bertha.
Coverage for tonight’s Cup Series race is scheduled for 8 p.m. on FS1. The rain date is tomorrow (Thursday) at noon on FS1. pic.twitter.com/tl1wd1wwIz— Aaron Bearden (@aaronbearden93) May 27, 2020
Careful study of the forecast indicates a near 100 pct chance of rain at scheduled start. Working with @google . pic.twitter.com/dBCLOBhp0F— Ron A. Davionella (@ADavionella) May 27, 2020
Why does rain hate nascar lol— Nikolai P. Culp (@NikolaiPCulp) May 27, 2020