NASCAR Fans Worry About Another Potential Rain Delay Ahead of Wednesday's Race

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues on Wednesday with the Alsco Uniforms 500. The race has a start time of 8:00 p.m. ET, but there are many fans expressing concern about whether or not the race will take place. The reason is the weather forecast calling for rain all day long and into the night. The National Weather Service lists 50 percent chance of rain at the race's start time, but this could change in the coming hours.

The NASCAR season has dealt with multiple weather delays, including two since the sport's return from postponement. With the race drawing closer, fans took to social media to proclaim that there would be a weather delay, marking the third in four races. Many expressed the belief that the race will start much later and run deep into the night. Others, however, said that the Alsco Uniforms 500 will not take place until Thursday afternoon.