NASCAR's Chase Elliott Reacts to Signing Contract Extension With Hendrick Motorsports (Exclusive)

Chase Elliott is one of the top drivers in NASCAR, winning 13 races in 228 starts and claiming the Cup Series Championship in 2020. And as a result of his success, Hendrick Motorsports signed Elliott to a five-year contract extension before the start of this season. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com Elliott revealed what signing the new contract means for his future.

"Look, it's really all you can ask for, I think, from my standpoint," Elliott exclusively told PopCulture. "The boss really changed the course of my life when he came in and said he wanted to help. I think, for me, I just want to do my part for him. He has pretty much given me about everything I have. So I think, at this point, I want to do my part for my team and for Hendrick Motorsports as an organization and for him. I think that's the very least I can do."

The "boss" Elliott is talking about is Rick Hendrick who is the owner of Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott is part of a strong team that includes, Alex Bowman, William Byron and Kyle Larson who won last year's Cup Series Championship. Over the years, Henrick Motorsports has fielded various NASCAR Hall of Famers, including Darrell Waltrip, Terry Labonte, Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon who is now the vice-chairman of the team.

"I am appreciative of the opportunity," Elliott continued. "HMS has really been home for me for the entirety of my NASCAR career. I didn't want to go anywhere else. I wanted to be there, wanted try to deliver for the boss and help HMS be successful. I think I can do that and I appreciate them believing in me enough to want to keep me aboard. So looking forward to these next number of years. I think it's going to be fun, going to be challenging, I'm sure at times too, but that's what makes it go. So we're looking forward to it."

Hendrick Motorsports has to be happy with the way Elliott is performing in the early stages of the 2022 season. Through seven races, the 26-year-old is currently tied with Ryan Blaney for the lead in the Cup Series standings. Elliott has not won a race yet but has finished in the top 10 four times and the top five once.