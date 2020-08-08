NASCAR: Bubba Wallace Is Now Available in Bobblehead Form

✖

Bubba Wallace has become one of NASCAR's most well-known drivers in recent months, partially due to his role in the sport banning the Confederate flag at all events. New racing fans have begun watching, gravitating toward Wallace and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro, and now they can purchase a new piece of memorabilia. Wallace is now available in bobblehead form.

FOCO Collectibles, the company responsible for very unique bobbleheads featuring former LSU star Joe Burrow and other top athletes, announced the upcoming release of the Wallace bobblehead. This is the first officially-licensed figure of its kind to feature Wallace and the iconic No. 43 Chevrolet. They both stand in front of a racetrack background, and the display includes Wallace's signature. The bobblehead is not yet available, but fans can preorder it for $50.

(Photo: FOCO Collectibles)

"Bubba Wallace has stood out as one of NASCAR's biggest stars both on and off the racetrack," said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. "He has received widespread praise for his bravery and profound efforts to bring about awareness and change, and we are confident NASCAR fans will be eager to celebrate him with this limited edition bobblehead.

Wallace has emerged as one of racing’s most recognizable names in 2020. The 26-year-old has been applauded for his efforts in standing for social justice and representing unity throughout the NASCAR world. Wallace’s push for unity took centerstage on June 22 at the Geico 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. As the only African American racer in NASCAR’s top series, the sport showed a powerful sign of camaraderie when, prior to the race, the entire field of racers stood together and pushed Wallace’s No. 43 car to the front of the pack.

The moment referenced in the press release occurred after a member of Wallace's team discovered a door rope pull in the No. 43 team's garage. The rope had a noose handle fashioned, which prompted numerous reactions on social media, as well as an investigation by the FBI. Ultimately, the federal agents came to the conclusion that this was not a targeted act of racism against Wallace.

Prior to the FBI's findings, all of the NASCAR drivers came together and pushed Wallace to the front of the starting grid as a sign of unity. They also expressed pride in the demonstration and how the entire sport came together. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, in particular, said that he was relieved to hear that this was not a hate crime.

Wallace is finishing his third full-time season with Richard Petty Motorsports and could become a free agent. However, the team behind the No. 43 Chevrolet are determined to keep him in the driver's seat and has offered multiple perks as part of ongoing negotiations. This includes an ownership stake in the team, as well as a sizable pay raise.