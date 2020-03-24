NASCAR Star Angela Ruch Teases Plans for Season 2 of Reality Show ‘The Ruch Life’ (Exclusive)

Angela Ruch is competing full-time in NASCAR this season while being a mother of two young children. Her journey back to NASCAR and starting a family was recently featured in a docu-series called The Ruch Life which also stars her husband, Mike Ruch. The first season of the show was a hit as it recorded 7 million views. The question now is will there be a second season of The Ruch Life which can be seen on Facebook Watch?

“I’m hoping so, it’s looking really good,” Ruch said to PopCulture.com. “We have over 7 million views which is amazing. We have something amazing coming the next few weeks that I’m excited about. Season 2 is looking very, very good for us.” The NASCAR star said The Ruch Life was made possible with the help of producer Jason Sciavicco. He and Mike are good friends and at the time, Ruch was taking a break from racing to focus on other projects and raising Mike’s three grown kids.

When she decided to get back into racing, she talked to Mike about it and that led to him talking to Sciavicco who is known for his work as a producer in WWE as well as an executive producer on the reality show Two-A-Days. Sciavicco loved the idea of telling Ruch’s story and fans get to see the ups and downs of Ruch’s path back to racing and trying to adopt a child.

“It’s all real, raw emotion, and you get to see that in our show which is super cool,” Ruch added.

Before the start of the 2020 season, it was announced Ruch will be racing in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series full-time. Currently, the NASCAR season is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but before the season was suspended, Ruch talked about balancing life on the track and being a mother.

“It’s definitely been a challenge I will say,” she said. “I thought one was not so bad but bringing two into the family…

“It’s definitely hard to make it with your own time when you have two little ones. I get up early and I train for a few hours. My timing has definitely changed with kids. But I do have a great support system behind me that helps me allows me to do these great things. Without my family, I couldn’t do it without them.”