Mychal Givens, Orioles Pitcher, Accused of Abusing His Wife

The estranged wife of Baltimore Orioles closer Mychal Givens, Tiffani, is accusing him of abuse. She says that he had made her life a “living hell” for the past 15 months. According to TMZ, officers have been called to Tiffani’s home in Tampa, Florida four times since March 2019 due to domestic disputes.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the most recent incident occurred on Wednesday. Officers responded when Tiffani called and alleged that Givens had broken into her house and stolen some items. However, no criminal charges were filed in the incident. The officers reportedly said that this is a civil issue considering that Tiffani and Givens are still married.

“He continues to be emotionally and mentally abusive to me and doing all of this today IN FRONT OF THE CHILDREN,” Tiffani wrote on Facebook. “Pray for me guys I have tried EVERYTHING to maintain sane in this 15 months of hell and this s— is still continuing how does one deal with this for so long the emotional and mental toll this takes on you is absolutely draining and NO ONE SHOULD EVER BE AN OUTLET FOR THIS TYPE OF ABUSE.”

Givens’ representatives have since responded to the situation and strongly denied the accusations. The couple is going through a divorce and reportedly concluded a two-day custody trial. The representatives also said that the posts on Facebook have since been taken down but still warranted some clarification.

“The police have never found wrongdoing by Mr. Givens. The police have never detained him, nor charged him with anything,” the representatives said. “Instead, he peacefully collected his personal belongings and left the residence.

“Also, during the recently concluded two-day custody trial, nobody made any allegations of abuse of any kind. Mr. Givens vehemently denies the false Facebook allegations. Divorce is always an incredibly difficult, personal matter for everyone involved. He is pleased the divorce is being properly handled by the court.”

TMZ reports that Major League Baseball is aware of the allegations. There are no updates about league officials and whether they are investigating Givens for domestic violence.

A former second-round pick in the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft, Givens has been a member of the Orioles’ bullpen since the 2015 season. He is expected to be on the roster once again and is signed to a one-year, $3,225,000 contract that will keep him in Baltimore through the 2020 season.

