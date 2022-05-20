MLB Reporter Gets Hit in the Head With '95 MPH Line Drive'

✖

An MLB reporter suffered a very scary incident this week. Kelsey Wingert, who is a television reporter for the Colorado Rockies, was struck in the head with a 95 mph foul ball. The incident happened on Monday during the Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants game in Denver. On Wednesday, Wingert, went to social media to give an update on her health.

"I took a 95 MPH line straight into my forehead," Winger wrote, per USA Today. Wingert posted a photo of her forehead with multiple stitches. She said when the incident happened, the Rockies and AT&T Sportsnet transported her to "the best hospital immediately," and spent five hours receiving "internal and external stitches because of how deep the wound is."

Checking in – Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head.



"I had a CT scan to make sure there was no internal bleeding of fractures and all came back clear. Thank God," Wingert stated. "The stitches will have to come out in a week. I'm very lucky it wasn't worse. It was just really scary and bummed me out given the circumstances." Wingert also said she will take a few days off before she returns to work.

Wingert is in her first season covering the Rockies. From 2016 to 2019, Wingert was covering the Atlanta Braves for Fox Sports South and Fox Sports Southeast. In 2020, Wingert was replaced by Kelly Crull, and the networks have been renamed Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. In 2018, Wingert was struck while standing in the area past the Braves' first base dugout. She suffered a fractured eye socket and went to social media to say "it could have been MUCH worse."

When the Braves released Wingert, she posted an emotional message to the fans. "My time in Atlanta has given me some of the best memories of my life and it was an incredible honor to be part of this community," Wingert wrote. "There's something special happening with this team and they are going to be fun and exciting for years to come... To Braves County... I have no words, especially after the last two days. Your support has been so overwhelming in such a good way during a tough time. You made the best days better. You guys welcomed me in as a young reporter with open arms and truly made Atlanta home."