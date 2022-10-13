World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career

A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.

"It was special," Suzuki said, per MLB.com. "It was a pretty cool experience with the fans, obviously. This is where I started. They're great and they're into it. I loved the fans and will always love the fans. It was a special moment to walk off the field for the last time and catch my last pitch. It still hasn't really hit me."

Congratulations to Kurt Suzuki on an amazing 16 years behind the plate‼️😇#AngelsLive | @Angels | @EricaLWeston | pic.twitter.com/myP5saCUy4 — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) September 21, 2022

Before the seasons ended Angeles interim manager Phil Nevin shared how much he appreciates Suzuki for what he's done for the Angels. "He means a lot to this organization," Nevin said. "He's been a great teammate here for a couple of years. He's not going to be away from baseball, I can tell you that. He's going to be a big part of it, whether he's doing the same thing I'm doing or in the front office. He's too good for this game."

Suzuki began his MLB career with Oakland Athletics and was with the team for nearly seven seasons before being traded to the Nationals. He was in Washington for a year before being traded back to the Athletics in August 2013 and then spent time with the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves and back with the Nationals where he won a World Series in 2019. Suzuki was named an All-Star when he was with the Twins in 2014. During that season, Suzuki batted .288 with three home runs and 61 RBIs.

One reason Suzuki, 38, is retiring is his kids wanted him to stop playing baseball. "They used to be excited to watch me on TV," he said. "Now they want me at home. That's kind of when you know. I've said from the beginning, family is always first. That comes first no matter what. The game will tell you, but also your family will tell you."