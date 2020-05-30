Mike Pence Promotes Peaceful Protests of George Floyd's Murder, But Twitter Reminds Him of Infamous NFL Walkout

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests have taken place across the country. There have also been reports of riots in Atlanta, New York City, Colorado and Kansas. Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter recently to call for "peaceful protests" and said that he and President Donald Trump will always stand for this right. However, Twitter users responded by referencing Pence prematurely leaving an NFL game after the national anthem.

In October 2017, Pence attended a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts. However, he left shortly after the national anthem due to several members of the 49ers kneeling as part of a peaceful protest. Pence later released a statement saying that he and Trump would not dignify any event that "disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem." Trump also said that he asked Pence to leave the stadium if any players kneeled.

With this NFL moment serving as a backdrop, Twitter users responded to the vice president. Many wrote that he does not approve of peaceful protests while others referred to him as "a clown." The vast majority simply referenced the time he walked out of the football game.