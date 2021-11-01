Michigan State Football Fans Choose Violence, Burning Couches to Celebrate Michigan Victory

Michigan State fans didn’t hold back their feelings after the football team defeated the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Videos on social media surfaced of fans burning couches, and there was one incident where a fan nearly set himself on fire when they sat on the burning couch. According to The Detroit News, the East Lansing Fire department confirmed over 20 fires.

As the fires were going on, fans were chanting, against Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. “They think they’re better,” Michigan State fan Jaquan Kincaid said. “But they’re not. They’ve never even been to the playoffs.” There was another incident where fans flipped over a vehicle and smashed its windows. It’s unclear if the police made any arrests.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They're burning couches & flipping cars in East Lansing after #9 Michigan State beat #6 Michigan 37-33 pic.twitter.com/dI05Uj8YEW — Lee Harvey (@AyeThatsLee) October 30, 2021

Michigan State defeated Michigan 37-33 to remain undefeated on the year. Saturday’s game was big for both teams as they were ranked in the top 10 and have yet to lose a game. Michigan State is now one step closer to winning the Big Ten East but will need to get past Ohio State on Nov. 20 along with the other three Big Ten opponents on their schedule.

“The game kind of speaks for itself,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said after the game, per 247Sports. “I was really proud of our players. One thing that we know about our guys is they’re gonna keep playing, they’re never gonna quit. There was never a time in the game where we felt like we were out of it. We never felt like we were overmatched. We felt like we needed to execute better on both sides of the ball, make some adjustments and find ways to make some plays. We started to convert more third downs on offense and guys were playing extremely hard on defense and obviously we got some playmakers that were able to make some plays. It was a team win.”

A vehicle has been flipped. Students currently celebrating atop and kicking in the windshield. @thesnews pic.twitter.com/3Xzj0RkY4x — Drew Goretzka (@DrewGoretzka) October 30, 2021

Michigan State looked to be down and out when training 30-14. “Oh, we said we’re still in it. We’re in it,” Tucker stated. “There’s no such thing as a safe lead in college football. The games, they go forever, the clock stops all the time and it was just a matter of executing, getting stops on defense. We actually were able to move the ball the entire game, we would just stall out. So we had to take care of the ball, protect the quarterback, and we were able to sustain.”