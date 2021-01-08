Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Signs Contract Extension Through 2025, and Fans Are Not Happy

Jim Harbaugh will be the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football team for another five seasons. On Friday, the school announced Harbaugh signed a contract extension that runs through 2025. This comes after the team finished the 2020 season with a 2-4 record and major frustration from fans.

However, it not just this year that has fans mad. In six seasons with the program, Harbaugh has compiled a 49-22 record. Not a bad mark, but the team is also 1-9 against their arch-rival Ohio State and in bowl games during that span. The Wolverines have not won a Big Ten title since Harbaugh has taken over, with the closest being in 2018 when they were co-Champions of the Big Ten East Division with Ohio State. But the Buckeyes went to play for the Big Ten title as they won the tiebreaker over Michigan.

Harbaugh has recorded three-10 win seasons and one top-10 ranking (2016). But fans want more as Michigan is one of the most successful programs in college football history. They have won over 960 games and have 11 claimed national titles. Their last national championship game in 1997 and the last conference championship was in 2004 (co-champions with Iowa). Here's a look at fans reacting to Harbaugh re-signing with Michigan.