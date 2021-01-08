Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Signs Contract Extension Through 2025, and Fans Are Not Happy
Jim Harbaugh will be the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines football team for another five seasons. On Friday, the school announced Harbaugh signed a contract extension that runs through 2025. This comes after the team finished the 2020 season with a 2-4 record and major frustration from fans.
However, it not just this year that has fans mad. In six seasons with the program, Harbaugh has compiled a 49-22 record. Not a bad mark, but the team is also 1-9 against their arch-rival Ohio State and in bowl games during that span. The Wolverines have not won a Big Ten title since Harbaugh has taken over, with the closest being in 2018 when they were co-Champions of the Big Ten East Division with Ohio State. But the Buckeyes went to play for the Big Ten title as they won the tiebreaker over Michigan.
Harbaugh has recorded three-10 win seasons and one top-10 ranking (2016). But fans want more as Michigan is one of the most successful programs in college football history. They have won over 960 games and have 11 claimed national titles. Their last national championship game in 1997 and the last conference championship was in 2004 (co-champions with Iowa). Here's a look at fans reacting to Harbaugh re-signing with Michigan.
I thought this week could not get any worse and yet https://t.co/smCgcm0eV8— Garrett Quinn 🦖 (@GarrettQuinn) January 8, 2021
prevnext
HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN https://t.co/AS0rneJQrh— Thomas C Golembeski (@TomGolembeski) January 8, 2021
“The definition of insanity is to keep giving Jim Harbaugh contract extensions.” -Albert Einstein https://t.co/syhm0ACiTc— Jon Ford (@Jon_Ford) January 8, 2021
prevnext
Hello more mediocrity https://t.co/fGMnAqUD5p— David Chipps (@DavidChipps4) January 8, 2021
I genuinely don't understand how one of the most storied football programs in history with access to nearly limitless amounts of money can make such obviously bad decisions so consistently. https://t.co/C5INYNHzXL— Jacob Sudduth (@AntrimMayorJr) January 8, 2021
prevnext
I sure didn't see that coming. https://t.co/94942LEFnE— Michael Buchanan (@voiceoflg) January 8, 2021
Thank you!!
Signed: Buckeye Nation https://t.co/JGPkQgMOGg— Casper⭕️🙌🏼🏆⭕️ (@m1kecasper) January 8, 2021
prevnext
Why do they continue to cripple this program? https://t.co/eguazaPYJo— Luke Schingel (@luke_schingel88) January 8, 2021
Jim Harbaugh was vacationing the past month while Ohio State is preparing for a National Championship and we just gave the dude an extension for this.
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/SRQobSzluQ— Michigan Moments (@UofMMoments) January 8, 2021
prevnext
Michigan fans to the administration as soon as they hear Jim Harbaugh has been given a monster six-year extension. pic.twitter.com/ZV1xmD5yLN— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2021
I hope to find a woman that loves me despite all my flaws like the University of Michigan does with Jim Harbaugh.— Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) January 8, 2021
prevnext
Can someone explain how Jim Harbaugh just got a 4 year extension? Anyone, please?— Patrick (@WPatrickMorris) January 8, 2021
Jim Harbaugh’s path to a mickey mouse contract extension
1-4 bowl record
0-5 vs Ohio State
0 Big Ten Championship appearances
2-11 record vs top-ten teams
1-11 as an underdog
Here’s to another five years of mediocrity at Michigan! 🍾🥳— Tyson Glenn (@TysonGlenn43) January 8, 2021
prev
"This just means Michigan is paying less for mediocrity." -@dennisdoddcbs on #JimHarbaugh extension.— Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraCBS) January 8, 2021