Michael Jordan and Wife Seen out Together in Croatia

Michael Jordan and his wife Yvette Prieto were spotted in Croatia not too long ago, exploring the city of Spit. According to Hollywood Life, the couple, who don’t go out in public too often, were vacationing on a superyacht that includes 14 rooms and can sleep up to 12 guests. While walking in Croatia, Jordan, 58, was wearing a t-shirt, shorts and black leather sneakers while wearing sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Prieto, 42, was wearing a black romper with white sneakers and sunglasses.

The superyacht is called the O’Pari, according to the Daily Mail, and it costs $1.2 million a week to run. Because of the size of the boat, the O’Pari requires a crew of 29 people for up to 12 guests. Some of the features of the superyacht are two VIP staterooms, an outdoor bar, deck, pool, essential jacuzzi and gym.

Jordan continues to enjoy life after being retired from the NBA for 18 years. He has been out of the spotlight since the Chicago Bulls docuseries The Last Dance aired on ESPN last year. In the series, Jordan talked about how he would have signed a one-year deal to win a seventh championship with the Chicago Bulls.

“If you asked all the guys who won in ’98 … ‘We’ll give you a one-year contract to try for a seventh,’ you think they would’ve signed? Yes, they would’ve signed,” Jordan said. “Would I have signed for one year? Yes, I would’ve signed for one year. I’ve been signing one-year contracts up to that.”

In a May 2020 interview with GQ, Jordan talked about trying to say in shape as he gets older. “I don’t hurt. I gained weight for a while, because I stopped working out once I retired,” Jordan revealed. “Now I’m into this fitness kick. Getting the weight off is so difficult, because you create bad habits. I used to eat and drink anything I wanted. Because of how active I was, I could get away with it. Once you get out of the daily routine of physical activity, you settle into a normal routine. It becomes harder to say no to a cheeseburger.

“It’s tough to get in that gym when you don’t have that same motivation.” Along with winning six championships, Jordan won the NBA Finals MVP award six times and the MVP award five times. He was also a 14-time NBA All-Star, 11-time selection to the All-NBA First team and the nine-time selection to the NBA All-Defensive First Team.