What the Builders of Matthew Stafford's $6.5 Million Mansion Had to Say About the Lions QB

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford drew attention recently when he and his wife, Kelly Stafford, put their Michigan mansion on the market. The home is listed at $6.5 million and features a significant number of renovations. The palatial estate is impressive to many fans, but many are actually more focused on the builders and their comments.

Speaking with USA Today, the company that did the renovations provided some insight into their time with the Staffords. Bosco Builders, Inc. took care of the renovation that started in 2015 and lasted until Memorial Day Weekend in 2017. During this time in Bloomfield, Michigan, the builders and project managers dealt with the Staffords while gutting and restoring the home. They came away impressed with the Lions QB and his wife.

Matthew Stafford is selling his house out in Bloomfield for $6.5 million. I knew they had money out there but sheesh https://t.co/anGAbHa3mn pic.twitter.com/hPPkHQ9SyQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 15, 2020

"You really get a sense of Matt's work ethic when you get to work with him, how dialed in he was during the season," Anthony Bosco, a project manager and the son of company founder Don Bosco, said. "I think Kelly and Matt together — it was sort of refreshing, their relationship. They're great role models.

"Kelly always would come to Matt's defense with anything that was going on during the season. She doesn't pull any punches with anything. She always knew where he stood or if he was happy with something or if he wanted something changed. She was great to work with. I thought both of them were great people."

Kelly sparked numerous reactions during the 2019 NFL season with her comments about referees, Aaron Rodgers and several other topics. Her social media profiles featured several shots toward prominent figures, which entertained several fans. This method of defending her husband also impressed the builders that renovated the massive home.

For project manager Tim Birchmeier, another aspect that he appreciated was how the Staffords addressed specific items on their wishlist. He said that they didn't "demand" anything and instead respectfully asked if something was possible. Birchmeier said that they were very "down to earth" and respectful.

"We were just about to the drywall stage of putting this thing back together," the project manager said, "and they came and they said, 'Hey, there's one more column between the family room and the dining room that we would really like to get rid of.' And they didn't demand it. They just asked if we could possibly make it happen. It delayed things some, but we got it done and we were glad to get rid of it in the end. But very respectful. I really enjoyed working with them."