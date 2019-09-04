College Football Player Malik Noshi Dies of Drug Overdose

Northern Arizona University football player Malik Noshi has passed away on July 7 and the cause of death has been released. Medical examiners determined that Noshi died due to an opioid overdose according to the Arizona Republic. The death has been ruled as accidental.

Noshi, 22 was found unresponsive at his Arizona home. The report also said Noshi was using cocaine and drinking alcohol. Once the school heard the news a statement was released.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire NAU Athletic Department family go out to Malik’s family, friends, teammates and coaches during this time of great sadness,” said Mike Marlow, the vice president for intercollegiate athletics. “Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.”

Northern Arizona head coach Chris Ball also released a statement: “We are deeply saddened at the loss of Malik Noshi. There is no replacing him as a son, friend and teammate. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Noshi family. We ask that you allow them to grieve in this trying time.”

Once ball shared the news, fans sent their condolences. One fan wrote, “Thoughts and prayers to you and the entire program, as well as the Noshi family.” Another fan said “Can never prepare enough for situations like this! Deepest condolences goes out to this young man’s family, and loved ones, coaches and teammates!”

According to the police report, a friend was the first one to find Noshi.

“The friend just said they were hanging out the night before and came home, went to sleep, and at about noon he found him not responding,” Charles Hernandez said of the Flagstaff Police department said.

Noshi was a standout offensive lineman for Northern Arizona. Last season, Noshi started nine games at guard and was named to the All-Big Sky Conference Honorable mention team. In 2017, Noshi started all 12 games and helped the offense average over 30 points per game.

In 2016, Noshi just started two games but he did help the offense register over 3,500 passing yards as well as 45 total touchdowns. He took a red shirt during the 2015 season.

Noshi was from the Las Vegas area and he was a standout player at Arbor View high school. He was 22 years old.