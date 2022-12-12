Major Tennis Star Ties the Knot

A major tennis star is now a married man, Cristian Garin tied the knot with his girlfriend Melanie Goldberg late last month. The couple got married in the beach resort town of Zapallar in Valparaiso, Chile. Garin and Goldberg shared photos on social media, and in one post, Garin wrote, "My days are happier with you. I love you!!" According to Sportskeeda, Garin began dating Goldberg in early 2021 and started posting photos of them in March of that year.

Getting married to Goldberg is one of the many great things that happened to Garin in 2022. While he didn't win a tournament, Garin had his best finish at Wimbledon as he reached the quarterfinals. He also finished the quarterfinals at the Italian Open and is currently ranked the No. 2 tennis player in Chile.

When reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon, Garin was asked about the biggest key to making history. "I work hard every day to get better," Garin said, per Tennis TourTalk. "Honestly, I don't have any words right now," Garin added. "I just gave everything I have. It was a very tough fight. It was a battle. I think Alex [de Minaur] is an incredible player, for me one of the best on grass."

In order to take his game to the next level, Garin re-hired his former coach Andres Schneiter who said the goal is to get Garin ranked in the top 10 in the world. "It is important that Cristian feels comfortable with his game, in any part of the field and against any style. This will allow him to be calm in the games and keep his focus. If he is comfortable, he will know what to do", Schneiter said, per Alaire Libre. "There is a lot to improve, tennis and physically. The idea of both is to return quickly to the big tournaments, climb to the top 50 and then gradually approach the top 10, which is the maximum goal."

In his career, Garin has won five singles tournaments. He is currently ranked No. 87 in the world and was ranked as high as No. 17 in September 2021. Garin has an overall singles record of 99-93 and a 12-33 record in doubles play. All of his five titles are from the ATP tour and were played on clay courts.