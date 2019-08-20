Maddy Freking Becomes First Girl in 5 Years to Play in Little League World Series

Monday night, the Coon Rapids-Andover Little League baseball team was eliminated from the Little League World Series after losing 10-0 in four innings to River Ridge, Louisiana. This put an end to a historic run after the Minnesota favorite became only the eighth team to reach the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Despite losing, however, this team can still rest assured that they boasted a historic roster due to the presence of Maddy Freking.

According to Good Morning America, Freking is only the 19th girl to ever play in the Little League World Series. Although that was not the only reason why the star at second base was turning heads during the tournament. She was also the first girl to play in the Little League World Series in five years.

“It’s an honor,” Freking said. “I also think it’s really cool to be, out of however many boys have been here, to be only the 19th girl.”

As she explained during an interview, Freking is hoping to inspire other young girls that would want to play baseball, and she is drawing inspiration from one of the game’s legendary figures. Her favorite player, as it turns out, was one known for breaking barriers every time he stepped onto the field.

“My favorite player is Jackie Robinson,” Freking said. “His whole personality and how he was able to fight through everything was really cool.”

While her team may not have reigned victorious during the tournament, Freking can still be excited about the impact that she had on the Little League World Series, as well the sporting world in general. For example, WNBA coach Cheryl Reeve, who leads the Minnesota Lynx, donned a Freking jersey to show her support for the young baseball star.

2019’s tournament marked the seventh time a team from Minnesota made an appearance in the Little League World Series. This is also the first time since 2010. No team from Minnesota has ever won the tournament, despite the efforts of players such as Maddy Freking.